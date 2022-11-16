OK Magazine
Dancing The Awkwardness Away? Kendall Jenner Busts A Move At Ex-Boyfriend Harry Styles' Concert With Kylie Jenner & Hailey Bieber

Source: mega
By:

Nov. 16 2022, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

What awkwardness? Kendall Jenner seemed to have no qualms about supporting an ex-boyfriend, as she looked to be having the time of her life at Harry Styles' “Love On Tour” show in Los Angeles on Monday, November 14.

Source: mega

The supermodel was spotted in videos taken by onlookers dancing and singing her heart out at the former boy bander's sold out concert at the Kia Forum alongside sister Kylie Jenner, as well as pals Hailey Bieber and Allison Statter.

Fans took to social media with their disbelief that Jenner, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Justin Bieber's wife were all in the audience cheering Styles on. “I CANNOT BELIEVE KYLIE AND KENDALL JENNER AND HAILEY BIEBER ARE HERE,” one user exclaimed on Twitter.

“kylie never goes anywhere this is crazy,” another social media user pointed out, while a third added, “I love the teasing look that Hailey is giving Kendall LOLOL.”

Source: mega
The Vogue cover girl and the ex One Direction member dated in 2014 before calling it quits the following year. Despite their relationship not working out, Jenner later found love with NBA star Devin Booker and Styles with actress Olivia Wilde.

Source: OK!
The 818 founder seems to be happier than ever after she and the athlete, who she began dating in 2020, got back together following a brief split over the summer. As OK! previously reported, Jenner has been taking her relationship with Booker more seriously and could not be more in love.

"Despite all her sisters being moms and settling down, Kendall was never interested in that,” an insider said of the change in their renewed relationship. “She's always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she's made space for Devin."

Source: mega

“She is really into him. She’s always had love for him, even when they were separated, but she is more into him now than ever," the source explained, adding that her family members said they've “never seen Kendall like this.”

