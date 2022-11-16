Dancing The Awkwardness Away? Kendall Jenner Busts A Move At Ex-Boyfriend Harry Styles' Concert With Kylie Jenner & Hailey Bieber

The 818 founder seems to be happier than ever after she and the athlete, who she began dating in 2020, got back together following a brief split over the summer. As OK! previously reported, Jenner has been taking her relationship with Booker more seriously and could not be more in love.

"Despite all her sisters being moms and settling down, Kendall was never interested in that,” an insider said of the change in their renewed relationship. “She's always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she's made space for Devin."