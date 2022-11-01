Trouble In Paradise? Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Attempt To Sell Beverly Hills Mansion As Cheating Rumors Swirl
Uh oh! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have listed the family-of-four’s first home together after an alleged mistress spoke out about the rapper’s harmful cheating ways.
The couple — who share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and an 8-month old son who's name has yet to be announced — originally bought the 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate four years ago for $13.45 million, and they now have it for sale for a whopping $21.9 million.
While is is unclear whether listing their home on the market is a sign of despair, it does draw an even greater amount of alarming attention after Instagram model Yung Sweet Ro took to the media to expose Scott's allegedly ill-mannered intentions.
"OK, so what we're not gonna do...we're not gonna lie on me because I've been good," she claimed in a TikTok on Saturday, October 22. "I posted whatever f**king story you guys wanted me to post, I pretended I didn't know you. Went along with whatever f**king narrative you guys wanted to."
"But to say you don't know me and you've never been with me when you've definitely been with me when f**king everybody seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on. Come on, Sir," Ro continued. "Like come on, you cheat on that b**ch every single f**king night. The whole f**king city sees it."
Scott quickly clapped back at the award-winning rapper's alleged affair rumors and continued to act as if he never even knew Yung Sweet Ro at all.
"It's a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video," the 31-year-old wrote in an Instagram statement, adding, "I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."
Even before Scott was slammed for his alleged cheating behavior, Jenner had started to grow tired of her longtime partner's inability to commit.
"She loves him but is sick of his commitment issues," a source revealed just last week. "Even when they're both home in Los Angeles, Kylie is limiting their time spent together in the hopes he'll realize what he's missing."
Radar reported Jenner and Scott’s Beverly Hills mansion hitting the market.