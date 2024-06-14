'Everyone Is Entitled to Their Own Opinion': Kylie Kelce Weighs in on Harrison Butker's Polarizing Speech
Kylie Kelce shared her thoughts about Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech two months after the Kansas City Chiefs player’s remarks at Benedictine College's graduation ceremony.
On Thursday, June 13, the 31-year-old wife of Jason Kelce spoke with a news outlet, which began the interview by reading a key quote from the “misogynistic” speech: "The majority of you are most excited about your marriage, and the children you will bring into this world.”
They then asked Kylie what she thought of Harrison’s message “as a mom” and “a mother of three daughters.”
“I think everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” Kylie stated. “I hope that if anyone does not align with those views in that graduating class, that they know that they have just achieved something... that no one can take away from them.”
She continued, “I hope they were appropriately celebrated if that was not their view.”
“And if it was [their view], and they’re looking forward to making a family and being [a] stay-at-home mom, then more power to them. I think as women we should support each other in our choices,” Kylie concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Kylie’s brother-in-law Travis Kelce also reflected on Harrison’s speech, where the kicker claimed women should focus on “homemaking."
During the May 24 episode of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s podcast, "New Heights," the boyfriend of Taylor Swift said, "I cherish him as a teammate. I think Pat [Mahomes] said it best where he is every bit of a great person and a great teammate."
"He’s treated family and family that I’ve introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness. And that’s how he treats everyone," Travis continued. "When it comes down to his views and what he said at Saint Benedict’s commencement speech, those are his. I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids."
The athlete added: "And I don’t think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that’s just not who I am."
“I grew up in a beautiful upbringing of different social classes, different religions, different races and ethnicities, in Cleveland Heights, and that’s why I love Cleveland Heights for what it was," the budding actor noted. "It showed me a broad spectrum, just a broad view of a lot of different walks of life. And I appreciated every single one of those people for different reasons, and I never once had to feel like I needed to judge them, based off of their beliefs."
"Both my mother and my father made home what it was," Travis expressed, mentioning parents Ed and Donna Kelce. "They were homemakers and they were providers and they were unbelievable at being present every single day in my life."
"That was a beautiful upbringing for me," he shared. "I don't think everyone should do it the way that my parents did, but I certainly, sure as h---, thank my parents and love my parents for being able to provide and making sure that home was what it was because I'm not the same person without both of them being who they were in my life."
