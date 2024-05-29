Kylie Kelce Fires Back at Angry Fan After She 'Politely Declined' to Take a Photo: 'You're Embarrassing Yourself'
Kylie Kelce can handle a fight!
According to a video obtained by the Philadelphia-based podcast “Word to the Wise,” the mother-of-three and hubby Jason Kelce were headed out on a date in Margate City, NJ, over Memorial Day weekend when a woman asked for a photo with the duo.
However, the interaction quickly escalated, as after Kylie “politely" declined, the woman became hostile.
“I don’t care who you are, you will never be allowed in this town,” the woman threatened Kylie.
The blonde beauty then fired back, saying, “I can smell the alcohol on your breath. You’re embarrassing yourself.”
While the former field hockey star — who married Jason in 2018 — went toe-to-toe with the woman, the NFL alum stood a few feet away as he let his wife handle the situation.
“Story we're getting is crumb bum was trying to get a photo with @kykelce & @jason.kelce while they were in traffic or in their car. Kylie politely said no and that's when the crumb bum went off,” the podcast penned on social media of the incident, assuring, “MULTIPLE WITNESSES have messaged us and said the Kelce's [sic] did nothing wrong and were so polite.”
Though Kylie stepped up to the plate on this occasion, Jason took aim at a troll who called the 32-year-old nothing more than a “homemaker” that same weekend.
After vocalizing how he and his spouse did not agree with Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech from earlier this month, a troll claimed their stance was “hypocritical.”
“Your wife is a homemaker,” the person penned. “But you can’t support Butker. And your wife is a homemaker whose home is a mess. Sorry but it is dirty and messy on television.”
- Taylor Swift Meets Travis Kelce's Nieces for the First Time While Spending Easter at His Brother Jason's Pennsylvania Home
- Travis Kelce's Sister-in-Law Kylie Gushes Over His 'Amazing' Relationship With Taylor Swift: 'If Travis Is Happy, We're Happy'
- Travis Kelce and His Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Both Send Love to NFL Star's Sister-in-Law Kylie After Her Dog Died
They concluded by saying Jason “ruined” his career and would be “left with nothing but Swifties,” referencing how fans of brother Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, have taken a liking to the former Eagles star.
In his response, Jason insisted Kylie is much more to him than a “homemaker.”
“I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife,” he wrote. “I think of her as a mother.”
“She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first,” he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks,” Jason added, mentioning their youngsters, Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 14 months.
“She also makes a mean sandwich. If being a homemaker, works for some, and that’s what they want, then h--- yea, that’s awesome, more power to you. I want to be clear, I’m not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic,” he concluded.