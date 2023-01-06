La La Anthony 'Retracts' Wanting To Date Men In Their 20s: 'A Little Too Young For Me'
La La Anthony has an idea of what she would want in her next relationship — and it doesn't involve men in their 20s.
After revealing only younger men reach out to her, the star, who is in her 40s, said she changed her mind.
"I retract my statement. It's the top of the year, and I don't feel like any guys want to date me. Age ain't anything but a number. I prefer whoever is for me. Whoever is for me, whoever God says is for me, I am doing it. 22 is a little too old. A little bit too young. 34, we can do that," the actress said in an interview.
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty, who is divorced from Carmelo Anthony, spoke about the challenges when it comes to dating.
"Here’s how it goes. This is what I’m finding, I don’t understand this … I’m not saying when you get older you want to date younger guys, but when you get older, only younger guys want to date you," she spilled to podcast host Alex Cooper.
"It’s the wildest thing. Guys will DM me and want to take me out and I’ll Google them, I’ll be like, ‘You’re 22 years old,'" she joked. "Like, how?"
The MTV alum noted that she isn't sure of what the age "cut off" should be when she's on the prowl.
"People think I’m just out there, like, you can have any guy you want, but not really because the guys trying to talk to me are 21 to 22 years old," she said. "Look, it’s, I don’t know anything about relationships anymore. I’m done giving relationship advice even to myself. I don’t know. What I do know, is I’m going with the flow."
She concluded, "Like, I’m not dating anyone currently ... but if someone wants to take me out and I’m like all right, cool, I’m not just gonna say [no], I’m trying to be more open about it and whatever happens, happens."