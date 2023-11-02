OK Magazine
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Finally 'Feel Comfortable Socializing as a Couple' Again After Working Through 'Some Issues'

Source: @ladygaga/instagram
Nov. 2 2023, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

Back on track?

According to a recent source, Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky have been happy in their relationship after the pair apparently faced “some issues” over the last several months.

lady gaga michael polansky
Source: mega

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky were first romantically linked in December 2019.

“They’re in a much better place now and feel comfortable socializing as a couple,” the insider spilled of the duo, who have largely kept their romance out of the public eye.

As OK! previously reported, rumors recently swirled that the lovers had split after not being seen publicly since March 2022, however, they were just spotted on a date night at Katy Perry’s show in Las Vegas last month.

Fans uploaded photos and videos of their rare outing on X, formerly known as Twitter. The date came months after a source spilled that the pop sensation and her beau has called it quits after being romantically linked since December 2019.

"They broke up a few months ago. It was amicable. They're still friends," the insider said in March.

lady gaga michael polansky
Source: mega

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky recently attended a Katy Perry concert in Las Vegas.

"Their relationship hit a wall," they added about the couple, who apparently could not agree on taking next steps, such as getting married and starting a family.

The source alleged that the 37-year-old was ready to advance their relationship, but the 45-year-old wasn’t.

Although the “Bad Romance” singer supposedly never broke up with Polansky, the insider claimed that she was ready to find love elsewhere at the time.

"Gaga is a true romantic who wears her heart on her sleeve," the source continued. "She's been on a few dates here and there since splitting from Michael and is open to being in a long-term relationship should the right man come along.”

lady gaga michael polansky ig
Source: @ladygaga/instagram

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are in a 'better place.'

While Gaga and Polansky have seemingly mended their relationship, the Grammy winner has dealt with a different kind of heartbreak as of late.

On July 21, at the age of 96, Gaga’s close pal and singing partner Tony Bennett passed away after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

lady gaga michael polansky mega
Source: mega

Lady Gaga has won 13 Grammys.

"I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together," she wrote alongside a photo of herself hugging Bennett. "With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, & gave it all new life as a singing duo."

"But it wasn't an act. Our relationship was very real. Sure he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight. 'Straight ahead,' he'd say. He was an optimist, he believed in quality work AND quality life," she added of the late music legend.

Source: OK!
"Plus, there was the gratitude...Tony was always grateful. He served in WWII, marched with Martin Luther King Jr., and sang jazz with the greatest singers and players in the world," she said. "I've been grieving the loss of Tony for a long time. We had a very long and powerful goodbye."

"Though there were 5 decades between us, he was my friend. My real true friend. Our age difference didn’t matter — in fact, it gave us each something neither of us had with most people. We were from two different stages in life entirely — inspired," she concluded.

Us Weekly reported on the status of Gaga and Polansky's relationship.

