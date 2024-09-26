Newly Engaged Lady Gaga and Fiancé Michael Polansky Pack on the PDA at U.K. Premiere of 'Joker, Folie à Deux': Photos

During the event, the “Applause” singer and the tech investor held hands as they strolled the red carpet. In front of the paparazzi, the pair — whose engagement was revealed in August 2024 — looked loved-up as they gave each other affectionate glances and cuddled up for the cameras.

The Grammy winner donned a structured red gown for the occasion along with a short red bob and bright blue eyeshadow. Meanwhile, Polansky wore a classic black suit and white shirt.