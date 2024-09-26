or
Newly Engaged Lady Gaga and Fiancé Michael Polansky Pack on the PDA at U.K. Premiere of 'Joker, Folie à Deux': Photos

Photo of Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky.
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky stayed close and gave each other loving looks on the red carpet.

By:

Sept. 26 2024, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky aren’t afraid to show their love to the world!

On Wednesday, September 25, the pop star, 38, and her fiancé, 46, packed on the PDA at the U.K. premiere of the star’s new movie Joker Folie à Deux, which was held at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

newly engaged lady gaga fiance michael polansky pda joker photos
Source: MEGA

News of Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky's engagement came in August.

During the event, the “Applause” singer and the tech investor held hands as they strolled the red carpet. In front of the paparazzi, the pair — whose engagement was revealed in August 2024 — looked loved-up as they gave each other affectionate glances and cuddled up for the cameras.

The Grammy winner donned a structured red gown for the occasion along with a short red bob and bright blue eyeshadow. Meanwhile, Polansky wore a classic black suit and white shirt.

As OK! previously reported, news of the pair’s impending nuptials came while the actress was at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Internet sleuths discovered their relationship status when she called Polansky her fiancé while greeting French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. The celeb has since been spotted with a massive diamond ring alongside her beau, whom she started dating in 2020.

newly engaged lady gaga fiance michael polansky pda joker photos
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga wore a bright red structured gown while Michael Polansky donned a classic black suit to the 'Joker, Folie á Deux' premiere.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gaga gushed over her soon-to-be husband.

“I love him so much. My mom really did good in finding him. He’s amazing," she stated, mentioning her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, 70.

“It was extremely special to share that moment with him,” she explained of taking him to the Venice Film Festival over the summer. “It was our first to go out as a couple together. I love him so much. He's amazing."

Gaga noted how he often shows her off, so it was special for her to be able to do the same for him.

newly engaged lady gaga fiance michael polansky pda joker photos
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been dating since 2020.

"He does that for me all the time in his life and his work. I just want to make sure he felt loved," she said.

Gaga has previously shared the story of how her mother introduced her to Polansky during a mutual friend's birthday celebration.

newly engaged lady gaga fiance michael polansky pda joker photos
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga said her mom 'did good ' finding Michael Polansky for her.

My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom … found the most perfect person for me?” the A Star Is Born alum remembered.

Before the party, Gaga recalled thinking, “I wonder if Michael is going to be there, and my mom said yes, and so I went to the ​party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours."

Source: OK!

The performer continued to rave about her boo, gushing, "The missing piece in my life was having real love. I’m just, like, so happy."

