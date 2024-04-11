Lala Kent Shockingly Unfollows 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney Amid Rumored Feud
Lala Kent seems to be done with Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney.
On Thursday, April 11, eagle-eyed Vanderpump Rules fans noticed the Give Them Lala author, 33, unfollowed both of the Something About Her founders on Instagram after rumors swirled about their friendship coming to an end at the Season 11 reunion taping.
The bold social media move from Kent comes as the pregnant reality star recently hinted at trouble with her costars. "I thought it wasn't a group going into Season 11. I don't know what it's like with the rest of them, but I kind of look at them a little differently," she explained in an interview about the drama that unfolded while filming the upcoming special.
"I feel like these people who I thought were so honest are actually not. I was feeling like, 'Oh we got some fraudulence in the mix,'" Kent said of her cast members.
When the "Feeling You" songstress was asked about who she was specifically talking about, she hinted, "There's just something about her. There's just something about her. Or there's nothing about her. You guys make the call."
Despite Kent going to bat for Madix during the Season 10 reunion against her cheating ex Tom Sandoval in the aftermath of Scandoval, she wasn't into harboring resentment toward the disgraced rocker just for the Chicago star's sake.
"I haven't been in that space for so long that I just, even though that reunion and this season was wonky, I feel really proud of the growth that I've had this past year," the mother-of-one admitted. "I've let a lot of anger go and I wake up and I find a reason to be grateful."
Although Kent was team Madix right after she discovered Sandoval was cheating on her with Raquel Leviss last year, the Utah native recently expressed a small amount of sympathy for the former SUR bartender, 40, and criticized the Broadway star for not moving out of their shared home.
"This is who he's always been. He's always been the guy paying for people's engagement parties," she told Heather McDonald about Sandoval during a recent episode of her "Give Them Lala" podcast. "He's been the guy to chase down the man for the ranch. He's doing the same s--- he's always done, but now, he's f----- you over, so it's annoying to you."
"Tom Sandoval's the guy that has s-- with your best friend in your home while you're you know mourning the death of your grandmother, he's shown. So let's not sit here and be like, 'I can't believe he wouldn't move out.' He's shown who he is, so now we have to take control of the things we can control, which are ourselves. If he's making you feel this way and you're staying in the house, I got questions," Kent noted.