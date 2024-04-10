Lala Kent Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in the Nude After Revealing Gender of Baby No. 2: Photo
Lala Kent is showing it all off!
The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 9, to share a nude selfie of her growing baby bump after she excitingly revealed her second child's gender.
Kent, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett, snapped the picture while covering her chest with her perfectly manicured hands.
During an Amazon Live earlier in the day, the Give Them Lala author announced she will be welcoming another girl into her family. "I did not pick the gender because I did IUI [Intrauterine insemination], which is where my eggs stay inside my body. I went to a doctor, they put a little tube up there with the goods and I get what I get, so I didn't get embryos created like they do with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," she explained of the process of getting pregnant.
Kent hosted a party at her home, attended by former VPR costar Stassi Schroeder, where her mother, brother and her firstborn cut into a pink cake surrounded by family and friends.
The "Feeling You" songstress, who announced she was expecting in April, previously joked on social media about possibly having another mini-me running around. "If I have another girl … God help me … And my gorgeous shoes," she wrote alongside a video of her child rummaging in her lavish closet.
- Jax Taylor Claims 'Vanderpump Rules' Is 'Scripted,' Says Only the First Seasons Were 'Organic' in Strange Rant: Watch
- Jax Taylor's 'VPR' Costars Heard Rumors of Him 'Running Around Town' Before Shocking Brittany Cartwright Separation
- Ariana Madix Shockingly Reveals She Was Down to Her 'Last $2,000' Before Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal
While Kent has been enjoying her pregnancy, dealing with her costars on the hit Bravo show has been a much different story, especially after recently filming the Season 11 reunion. "I thought it wasn't a group going into Season 11. I don't know what it's like with the rest of them, but I kind of look at them a little differently," she said in a recent interview about her cast members.
"I feel like these people who I thought were so honest are actually not. I was feeling like, 'Oh we got some fraudulence in the mix,'" the businesswoman added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When pressed about whom she was referring to, Kent seemed to allude tension with Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix. "There's just something about her. There's just something about her. Or there's nothing about her. You guys make the call,” she said referencing the duo's sandwich shop.
"I haven't been in that space for so long that I just, even though that reunion and this season was wonky, I feel really proud of the growth that I've had this past year," Kent admitted. "I've let a lot of anger go and I wake up and I find a reason to be grateful."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Kent about filming the reunion.