Liam Payne Could Have Been 'Hearing Voices' Due to Pink Cocaine Usage, Says Lamar Odom
Lamar Odom, who has struggled with addiction in the past, is weighing in on Liam Payne's shocking death at 31 years old.
“I’ve heard voices before,” the athlete, who nearly died at a Las Vegas brothel in 2015, told a news outlet on Monday, October 21.
As OK! previously reported, the One Direction singer, who died after falling off a balcony in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16, had "pink cocaine," a powdery mix of ketamine and illegal substances likely dyed with food coloring, in his system, along with crack and benzodiazepine, a type of depressant.
“If you’re hearing voices, then it’s hard to escape those voices,” the NBA star, 44, said, adding that crack made him feel paranoid. “So God forbid if those voices told him to do something that led to his fate, that would be real shame.”
Payne's hotel room appeared to be trashed prior to his death.
Authorities were called to the hotel about an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol" before the incident occurred.
After the news was revealed, a source claimed Payne "was battling a very significant drug addiction and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working."
“They were really pushing him to go on the road and back on tour and he was only just out of rehab,” said the source. “How many times have we seen this story, where people are only concerned about making money?”
Another music source added, “The issue is that it’s not just one person responsible for everything, as tempting as it is to blame someone. There are many people involved in working with an artist.”
Payne was open about his mental health struggles and how getting famous at a young age wasn't always the best thin for him.
“There have been a lot of people in trouble with mental health that aren’t really getting the help that they need, and I think that’s a bit of a problem in our industry," he said in 2019. "It’s the same s--- that happens to everyone, that’s been happening since the ‘70s. You know what the traps are and if you are lucky enough, like me, to be able to get out of that scenario and back into a sense of normality, then you know it’s a bit different."
