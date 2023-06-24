Bam Margera Leaves Lamar Odom's Rehab Center Early for Las Vegas Trip: He 'Didn't Want to Complete the Program'
Bam Margera reportedly left rehab for a trip to Sin City!
The troubled Jackass star was getting medical care at Lamar Odom's detox center in San Diego, Calif. before he reportedly left the facility claiming he wanted to spend a weekend in Las Vegas.
He "didn't want to complete the program," sources told a news outlet Saturday, June 24.
It is unclear if the Bam's Unholy Union alum ever made it to Nevada nor has he posted any social media updates about his whereabouts.
The professional skateboarder allegedly "bolted" from Odom's home in Calabasas, Calif. when the NBA star was "continuing to encourage" Margera to stay at the Odom Wellness Treatment Centers.
As OK! previously reported, Margera was last spotted on Thursday, June 22, as he entered Nobu with his girlfriend, Jessica, in Malibu, Calif.
The reality TV personality was smiling wide in the photos obtained by paparazzi, he even flashed the cameras a thumbs up as he strutted next to his lover. The father-of-one wore a black T-shirt, black pants and a series of silver chains. Jessica stepped out in black bra and shorts with a jean jacket over top.
While Margera looked happy taking his boo out to dinner, he has a plethora of issues to work through. Prior to his admission to Odom's facility, Margera was placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold after spiraling erratic behavior.
He entered the rehab center in order to be able to see his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, again, whom he shares with estranged wife, Nicole Boyd. Though Boyd's lawyer claimed Margera had been sending disrespectful messages to his ex while at the medical facility.
"Bam has started texting since his release from the 5150 hold, but the content quickly turned abusive, calling Nikki awful names, saying she is the cause of all his problems, even saying she's a 'gold digger,'" lawyer David Glass said.
Her attorney added that although these messages hurt Boyd, she is hopeful her son's father would get proper treatment and turn his life around. Glass also shared that Boyd wants the center to teach Margera how to communicate with her respectfully.
