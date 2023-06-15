OK Magazine
Lamar Odom Files Lawsuit Against Former Manager for Allegedly Stealing His Home

Jun. 14 2023, Published 8:12 p.m. ET

Lamar Odom is suing ex-manager Tonita Bybee for allegedly stealing his Brooklyn, N.Y., home that had been in his family for "nearly three decades."

In a lawsuit filed by the basketball star's lawyer, Zachary G. Meyer, Odom accuses Bybee initially hatching a plan to sell the property by forging a deed.

The 43-year-old alleged his aunt Carol Janean Mercer — who had been occupying the property since the death of Odom's uncle Michael Mercer, in August 2022 — is now facing eviction from the home due to the allegedly "fraudulent transfer" of ownership of the Brooklyn house.

The suit insists that Bybee "acted with malice, wanton dishonesty and a high degree of immoral turpitude" as she allegedly committed acts of "identity theft," "conversion," "embezzlement," "misappropriation" and "various other iterations of fraud."

He also accused his ex-manager of using his likeness, social security number, signature, social media accounts, employer ID number and his email addresses without his permission, and furthermore, that she used elements of his private information to "defraud people and businesses by accepting speaking and appearance engagements."

Bybee allegedly still has not paid Odom money owed from his work on reality television including Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Boxing and College Hill: Celebrity Edition.

In addition to Bybee, Odom is hedging a lawsuit against the notary who allegedly "improperly notarized" the fake property documents prior to the sale, noting they reportedly "attested" to his "presence and signature, despite the fact that [he] never appeared before [the public notary] either in person or remotely to execute the forged deed."

Odom is requesting more than $1 million in damages connected to Bybee's alleged acts of fraud.

"We greatly look forward to vindicating Lamar’s right in this matter," his lawyer told an outlet following the legal filing.

Neither Bybee nor a representative for the former celebrity manager has responded publicly to Odom's accusations.

Page Six reported the details of Odom's lawsuit.

