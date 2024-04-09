Lamar Odom Still Respects 'Genius' Kanye West Despite Rapper's Outbursts: 'He Owns His S---'

These days, Odom is focused on running recovery centers — something he's super passionate about.

“I lived it,” he noted. “You know what I'm saying? So my heart is into it. A lot of people since 2005, s---, have OD'd. More deaths than World War I, World War II, and Vietnam combined. That's a lot of people… It's crazy. Marijuana is the way to go, I would say. Marijuana is probably the healthy high, I would call it, right? The healthy alternative?”

Additionally, the basketball star has teamed up with Caitlyn Jenner on their new podcast "Keeping Up With Sports."

"We didn’t choose that name,” Odom said. “It’s kind of corny because it’s like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but it’s because it’s me and Bruce.”