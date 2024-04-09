Lamar Odom Still Respects 'Genius' Kanye West Despite Rapper's Outbursts: 'He Owns His S---'
Lamar Odom still has love for Kanye West, who used to be married to Kim Kardashian, despite the two not being in touch anymore.
While on chatting with Adam22 on the recent "No Jumper" podcast, Odom, who was previously married to Khloé Kardashian, discussed how he feels about the rapper, who has been known for his shocking outbursts and tirades as of late.
“He's a boss. He's an owner,” the athlete, 44, said. “I look up to him. He's Black. Right? He owns his own s---. I f--- with him. He's a genius, as well. Probably the biggest artist that we had in my generation.”
The podcast host then asked when the last time he saw West, 46, was, to which he replied: "I haven't been around him, probably since I woke up from the coma." (Odom was hospitalized in 2015 after being found unconscious at Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nev.)
These days, Odom is focused on running recovery centers — something he's super passionate about.
“I lived it,” he noted. “You know what I'm saying? So my heart is into it. A lot of people since 2005, s---, have OD'd. More deaths than World War I, World War II, and Vietnam combined. That's a lot of people… It's crazy. Marijuana is the way to go, I would say. Marijuana is probably the healthy high, I would call it, right? The healthy alternative?”
Additionally, the basketball star has teamed up with Caitlyn Jenner on their new podcast "Keeping Up With Sports."
"We didn’t choose that name,” Odom said. “It’s kind of corny because it’s like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but it’s because it’s me and Bruce.”
- What Is Lamar Odom's Net Worth? How the Former NBA Star and Ex-Kardashian Family Member Made His Millions
- 'Hard Pass': Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom Trolled for Launching Joint Podcast 'Keeping Up With Sports'
- Lamar Odom Celebrates His 44th Birthday Signing Autographs With Newest Business Partner WellPharma Rx: Photos
“Business is business,” he continued of why the Kardashian family doesn't mind the play on words. “If our business doesn't include them, then it doesn't. But the show is not about them. You know what I mean? It's about life and sports. Combination.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to the official website, the project features "award-winning hosts taking on all sports, each with a unique personality and opinion."
Though Odom is no longer in the Kardashian's inner circle, he's previously expressed how much his relationship with the Good American co-founder meant to him, especially after his drug overdose.
"She would bring me pictures of my mother, my grandmother, help me with my memory," Odom explained. "I couldn’t show how I really felt. I was hardly even talking. I could hardly say, 'Thank you, Khloé.' I could think it, but I couldn’t express it."
He added, "I wish at that time I was more cognitive to let her know how much I appreciate her for that. I couldn’t show how I really felt. I knew it had to be terribly frustrating for her."