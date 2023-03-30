Lana Del Rey Engaged To Music Manager Evan Winiker After Less Than A Year Together

The musical pairing recently worked together on Del Rey’s ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” which was released on March 24. The newly engaged couple has been dating for just a few months and has only been spotted together a handful of times.

Engagement rumors first swirled after the bride-to-be was seen wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand at the Billboard Women in Music event on March 1.