Lana Del Rey Engaged To Music Manager Evan Winiker After Less Than A Year Together
Lana Del Rey has a ring on her finger!
News broke Tuesday, March 28, that Evan Winiker, the indie pop singer’s manager, got down on one knee — and she said yes.
The musical pairing recently worked together on Del Rey’s ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” which was released on March 24. The newly engaged couple has been dating for just a few months and has only been spotted together a handful of times.
Engagement rumors first swirled after the bride-to-be was seen wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand at the Billboard Women in Music event on March 1.
Del Rey and Winiker have kept their budding romance out of the spotlight since it began, as they haven't even shared photos of each other on social media.
The 40-year-old industry manager started working with the “Summertime Sadness” singer in 2021. He also works with talent such as Disco Biscuits, MAX and Daya and was previously a part of the band Steel Train with music producer Jack Antonoff.
Antonoff has aligned closely with Del Rey over recent years, working on her 2019 album “Norman F****** Rockwell,” her 2021 project “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” and her newest album. The music mogul has also teamed up with famous names such as Taylor Swift, Lorde, Florence and the Machine and Clairo.
Before her relationship with Winiker, the 37-year-old songwriter dated Salem frontman Jack Donahue. The pair was romantically linked for a few months starting in early 2022. In July 2022, the 33-year-old uploaded a cryptic photo of the former couple in front of Cook County Jail in Chicago, which he captioned, "family visit."
Prior to Donahue, the “Born to Die” songstress began dating county star Clayton Johnson after matching with him on a dating app. Fans speculated the two might have been engaged last year, but they split shortly after, though neither has commented on the breakup.
The auburn-haired beauty was also with Scottish singer-songwriter Barrie-James O’Neill from 2011 until 2014, Francesco Carrozzini from 2014 to 2015, G-Eazy in 2017 and policeman Sean “Sticks” Larkin in 2020.