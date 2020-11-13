Jurassic Park? Giant Gator Casually Strolls Through Florida Golf Course — Watch!

As if 2020 hasn’t been strange enough — let’s throw a giant alligator into the mix.

A behemoth of a gator just casually strolled through a Naples, Fla., golf course, sending the Internet into a frenzy.

People on social media have gone into meltdown mode over the sheer size of this massive alligator after videos emerged of it strolling across the course in broad daylight.

As the golf world has been put on hold due to raining in Augusta, Ga., delaying the PGA 2020 Master, the giant reptile has provided some comedic relief.

HUGE FLORIDA GATOR! 🐊👀 Yep, this monster is real. Caught on camera during Hurricane #Eta in Naples. Credit: Jeff Jones @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/LGn0Hb19Rd — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) November 12, 2020

“Yep, this monster is real. Caught on camera during Hurricane #Eta in Naples. Credit: Jeff Jones @WINKNews,” meteorologist Matt Devitt posted on Twitter.

Florida golf courses and massive gators go hand-in-hand — especially if the courses are surrounded by water, which most are.

Casual, semi-pro and even top professional golfers have all had various encounters with huge alligators while playing in parts of America — particularly down on the coast.

During the PGA Tour back in 2017, Cody Gribble and Smylie Kaufman had arguably one of the most iconic and hilarious run-ins with one particular gator.

While Gribble simply tapped the creature on the back-side to scare it off, Kaufman leapt back and changed the direction he was walking after locking eyes with it. Click here for video.

Alligators have inhabited Florida’s marshes, swamps, rivers and lakes for many centuries — before mankind — and are found in all 67 counties. In recent years, Florida has experienced tremendous human population growth. Many residents seek waterfront homes, and increasingly participate in water-related activities. This can result in more frequent alligator-human interactions, and a greater potential for an interaction with the prehistoric reptiles.

Although many Floridians have learned to coexist with alligators, the potential for conflict always exists. Serious injuries caused by alligators is rare — Roughly 4% of attacks on humans in the United States have resulted in death, a majority of which occurred in Florida.

Most alligator attacks are characterized by a single bite and immediate release and are mostly attributed to protecting their nests.