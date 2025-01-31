Lara Trump Faces Backlash After Claiming Only the 'Best Person' for a Job Should Be Hired: 'They Don't Even See the Hypocrisy'
Lara Trump was criticized on social media after slamming diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in workplaces.
"We want the best people. We want the most competent people," Lara, who is the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, said during a recent appearance on Fox News. "And we should never be hiring anyone for any job other than the best person for that job, that should be the No. 1 reason."
As the clip circulated online, vocal critics on X accused Lara of being a "DEI hire" herself, arguing she was not the most qualified person to serve as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.
Political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared the video with the caption: "She was hired to run the Republican National Committee despite zero qualifications or achievements other than the fact that she was married to the son of the party leader. There were 100,000 Republicans more qualified — of every race and gender."
Another critic chimed in, "Someone needs to ask Lara *why she thinks* she was selected to run the RNC," and a third added, "They don’t even see the hypocrisy."
A fourth person penned, "It’s like none of them fit their own bill, right," and a fifth jabbed, "They hate DEI but relish nepotism."
- 'This Is Nepotism': Lara Trump Roasted After Becoming an RNC Co-Chair for 'Being Donald Trump's Daughter-in-Law'
- 'Wolf in Sheep's Clothing': Lara Trump Faces Backlash After Claiming People Can 'Trust' Her With the RNC's Money
- 'Looks Like Ivanka Has Been Replaced': Lara Trump Trolled After Donald Trump Endorses 'Very Talented' Daughter-in-Law to Lead RNC
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, others disagreed, contending that Lara's work throughout her father-in-law's election campaign made her the most qualified person to co-chair the RNC.
One supporter replied in the comments section, "Let me see now. Oh, the record shows that President Trump won the election largely due to her work," and another said, "She was hired based on merit. Republicans won handedly in the election. How does this have any relevancy ? You’re proving her point."
The mother-of-two — who shares son Luke and daughter Carolina with husband Eric Trump — has a varied career and educational background. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and she also attended the French Culinary Institute in New York. She also worked as a producer for Inside Edition from 2012 to 2016.
She was confirmed co-chair of the RNC on March 8, 2024, but she chose to resign from the position on December 9, 2024.
"With that big win, I kind of feel like my time is up," she explained. "What I intended to do has been done."