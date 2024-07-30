Lara Trump Compares Kamala Harris to a $2,000 Designer 'Trash Bag,' Says 'Nobody Was Interested in Her' a Few Months Ago
Lara Trump thinks Kamala Harris is being overhyped.
On the Monday, July 29, episode of Hannity, Eric Trump's wife and Sean Hannity talked about the 2024 presidential election and their desire to ensure Republicans come out on top.
The TV show host claimed the VP has "by far the most radical record of anybody that has ever run for the office of the presidency," therefore, it's the job of the Republican Party and Donald Trump's campaign "to make sure every American knows this record, backwards and forwards."
Lara, 41, agreed with Hannity, 62, sharing, "I think we very clearly have seen the mainstream media, and the folks out there are not gonna do it for us."
"In fact, they’re trying to rewrite history. It’s been incredible to see the way they have tried to prop up Kamala Harris and really sell her as some sort of — this amazing political figure to the American people," the mom-of-two continued.
Lara said that the Democratic Party's actions to promote Harris to the country reminded her of when a "very famous designer" released a purse that "literally was a trash bag, but they sold this thing for like $2000 thinking that people will actually buy it. It’s a similar situation with Kamala Harris. Nobody was interested in Kamala Harris even several months ago."
- Lara Trump Slams Kamala Harris for Calling Donald Trump a 'Convicted Felon' — Even Though He Is One
- Amber Rose Roasted for Saying She's Voting for Donald Trump Because He Makes Her 'Feel Safe': 'This Just Broke My Brain'
- 'Trouble In Paradise': Lara Trump Mocked for Complaining About How Husband Eric Trump Doesn't Pick Up His Socks at Home
"She was rated as the most liberal, most radical member of the United States Senate," Lara said. "We have to speak that loudly and clearly to the American people."
People believe Donald's daughter-in-law was referring to Balenciaga's Men’s Trash Bag Large Pouch, which costs $1,950.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Many individuals poked fun at Lara for even appearing on a political show given her only connection to the election is her father-in-law.
"Hey Laura, Kamala Harris was the Attorney General of California, a United States Senator, and the first female VP in US history. You are married to the son of the former president," one person tweeted. "That's it, that's your entire resume."
"Lara Trump being interviewed by Hannity. So a gold digger, talking to a college drop out DeeJay [sic]," declared another person, while a third wrote, "Jealousy rears its ugly head. She’s married to Eric. That’s ALL you need to know."
Lara came after Harris, 59, just a few days prior when the vice president called Donald, 78, a convicted felon, something that is factually correct since he was found guilty in his hush money case.