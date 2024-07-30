Lara Trump Compares Kamala Harris to a $2,000 Designer 'Trash Bag,' Says 'Nobody Was Interested in Her' a Few Months Ago

The TV show host claimed the VP has "by far the most radical record of anybody that has ever run for the office of the presidency," therefore, it's the job of the Republican Party and Donald Trump's campaign "to make sure every American knows this record, backwards and forwards."

Lara, 41, agreed with Hannity, 62, sharing, "I think we very clearly have seen the mainstream media, and the folks out there are not gonna do it for us."