'She Literally Lives in a Fantasy World': Lara Trump Mocked for Claiming 'It's Pretty Obvious' Her Father-in-Law Donald Trump Accepts Election Results

Lara's comments were shared all over X, formerly known as Twitter, where she was mocked and criticized for her bold claims.

One user wrote, "Republicans are already telling us they are going to try to steal the 2024 election and refuse to accept the results unless Donald Trump is the winner. Senator Tim Scott, RNC Chair Lara Trump, and Governor Doug Burgum have all refused to commit to accepting the results."

Another person commented, "She literally lives in a fantasy world. Donald Trump tells Americans at least three times a day that he does not accept the 2020 election results and that he WILL NOT accept a 2024 loss."

A third user joked, "I don't even think the Trump family will accept the results if Trump won by 5 million votes. He'll be like 'Actually we won by 500 million votes.'"

