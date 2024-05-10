'She Literally Lives in a Fantasy World': Lara Trump Mocked for Claiming 'It's Pretty Obvious' Her Father-in-Law Donald Trump Accepts Election Results
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump was mocked for claiming that her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, will accept the outcome of the upcoming election — if he deems it fair.
Lara's statement comes in response to accusations made by prominent Democrats that the infamous election denier would not accept the 2024 results, reminiscent of his reaction to the 2020 election.
Lara appeared on Thursday's episode of The Balance on Newsmax where she was interviewed by former Fox News host Eric Bolling.
“You have Barack Obama, Joe Biden, now Hillary Clinton saying something to you to the effect of, if Trump loses, he will not accept the results,” the host noted. “Is that coordinated?”
“I think, isn’t it all coordinated?” she replied. “Isn’t all of this stuff coming from one place? It’s pretty obvious that Donald Trump does accept election results even despite the fact that it was a very questionable election in 2020 because Joe Biden is, unfortunately, sitting in the Oval Office today.”
“What Donald Trump has said — and I think he’s exactly right — is that we should have free, fair, and transparent elections,” Lara continued. “And unfortunately, Eric, there are millions and millions of Americans out there who don’t feel like they can trust our electoral process. We can’t function as a country like that.”
She ended her rant by claiming her father-in-law will accept the results of November’s election “if he feels it was a fair election.”
- 'Math Is Hard': Lara Trump Mocked for Claiming the RNC Have Lawsuits in '81 States' Across the Country
- 'Won't Anyone Think About the Billionaires?': Lara Trump Mocked for Claiming Donald Trump Has Been More Victimized Than 'Anyone in History'
- Lara Trump Fiercely Defends Father-in-Law Donald Trump After Democrats Nicknamed Him 'Broke Don' Amid His Financial Struggles
Lara's comments were shared all over X, formerly known as Twitter, where she was mocked and criticized for her bold claims.
One user wrote, "Republicans are already telling us they are going to try to steal the 2024 election and refuse to accept the results unless Donald Trump is the winner. Senator Tim Scott, RNC Chair Lara Trump, and Governor Doug Burgum have all refused to commit to accepting the results."
Another person commented, "She literally lives in a fantasy world. Donald Trump tells Americans at least three times a day that he does not accept the 2020 election results and that he WILL NOT accept a 2024 loss."
A third user joked, "I don't even think the Trump family will accept the results if Trump won by 5 million votes. He'll be like 'Actually we won by 500 million votes.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Lara was also recently ridiculed for claiming the Trump campaign and the RNC have lawsuits in more than 50 states.
"We're going to have lawyers in all the major polling locations across the country," she told Bolling in the viral clip that made the rounds on social media. "We have lawsuits in 81 states right now."