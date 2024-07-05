'Trouble In Paradise': Lara Trump Mocked for Complaining About How Husband Eric Trump Doesn't Pick Up His Socks at Home
Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump and co-chair of the RNC, faced some ridicule for complaining on her political show about her husband, Eric Trump, leaving his dirty laundry all over their house.
During the latest episode of Lara's live podcast, The Right View, she went on a tangent about the former first son doing chores around the house.
"This morning, I actually got up and walked into the kitchen and was very surprised cuz my husband had unloaded the entire dishwasher, and he wanted some big pat on the back for this. And I went like, 'Hey! I do this every single day!'"
She then shifted to discussing her husband's socks while on air.
"You know what we have a problem with in our house? Our dog, Ben, likes to steal socks and I don't know what the story is but Eric somehow leaves his socks in a place, in his hamper, where Ben can get them. I have Eric's socks all over our house. They're everywhere."
Clips of the podcast were shared all over social media, where several Trump critics mocked Lara for literally sharing her family's "dirty laundry" for everyone to see.
One user took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the clip in a post that read, "Lara Trump complains about Eric’s socks being all over the house and wishes that he would at least start helping her with the dishes... How shocking that two liars in desperate, constant need of attention are in an unhappy marriage."
Another person commented, "Sounds like there's trouble in paradise. Who would've thought marrying a Trump meant having zero help in handling a household."
A third user joked, "The only person I support 100% in this story is Ben, the dog."
This isn't the first time Lara was mocked for sharing personal information on her podcast. As OK! previously reported, the RNC co-chair faced criticism for claiming she and Eric have their children recite the Pledge of Allegiance as part of their "patriotic bedtime practice."
Former President Trump's daughter-in-law spoke at CPAC, where she went into great detail about the parenting tactics she uses on her son, Luke, and her daughter, Carolina.
Lara told those in attendance, "Every night, Eric and I have a tradition. We stop whatever we have going on and we do bedtime with our kids. And while they say their prayers and the Pledge of Allegiance, of course, I often think to myself: What kind of country will they live in in 10, 20, or 30 years? What kind of country are we creating for our children and grandchildren?"
Lara was also ridiculed for being elected the Republican party co-chair ahead of the GOP convention, at which her father-in-law is expected to officially become the Republican nominee for president in 2024.
The speaker who supported her nomination stated, "In a world where qualifications are often measured by titles and years of experience, we’re reminded of a truth: God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called. Lara Trump is the embodiment of this truth."
This message was met with skepticism and criticism, with many viewing it as a glaring example of nepotism and favoritism toward the Trump family.