'Absolutely Pathetic': Lara Trump Mocked for Calling the Presidential Debate Between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris a '3 on 1' Battle
RNC co-chair Lara Trump was ridiculed for calling the 2024 presidential debate with her father-in-law, Donald Trump, and Kamala Harris a "three on one" battle.
Several vocal critics took to social media to take shots at Lara, complaining about the frequent real-time fact-checks throughout the debate.
One user shared a clip of her post-debate interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity and wrote, "Let me just say, only losers complain about the refs. That's how you know this was a blowout."
Another user commented, "Lara Trump is absolutely ridiculous. All she cares about is securing that sweet inheritance once Donny croaks, and she'll drag the country down to make sure it happens."
A third person wrote, "I don’t remember the moderators ASKING if migrants are eating pets. He gave us the most ludicrous debate moment completely unprompted."
During a post-debate interview with Hannity, Lara was asked about her "overall view" of the debate. She answered, "It's sort of what we expected."
The RNC co-chair also took some jabs at the vice president for her attacks on the 78-year-old ex-prez.
She said, "Kamala Harris got up there, she lied, and she brought up Project 2025 not just once but multiple times, knowing full well that's something Donald Trump has disavowed."
While Donald has tried to distance himself from the controversial conservative platform proposal, outlets have pointed out how dozens of his former or current campaign staffers had a hand in creating the over 900-page document.
Lara wasn't the only one complaining about the moderators fact-checking the former president during the debate.
As OK! previously reported, conservative radio host Megyn Kelly frequently tweeted throughout the live event, directing her anger at ABC's moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis.
She claimed the two moderators tried to "sink" Trump during the debate.
"'Do you have any regrets or thoughts on how terrible you were?’ Trump answers. ‘Vice President Harris, how bad is Trump?’ And then she’d answer," Megyn told her listeners on "The Megyn Kelly Show."
"It happened over and over again. That was the format. ‘Mr. Trump, you’re a piece of s---.’ ‘Kamala Harris, isn’t he a s---? Thank you.’ It was incredible," she continued. "Anything Trump said, fact check, fact check, fact check… and their fact checks were full of s---."
On Wednesday, September 11, the Republican nominee spoke to Fox News' Fox & Friends and said he "thought he did a great job" during the debate.
He claimed the event was "a rigged deal" and believed ABC should take a "big hit" after what happened that night.
Donald told the Fox panel, "They ought to take away their license for the way they did that."