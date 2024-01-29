President Joe Biden Claims World Leaders Are Begging Him to Beat Donald Trump in 2024 Election: 'You've Got to Win'
President Joe Biden made it clear that he cannot lose against Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
During a speech at the Brookland Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, January 27, the president, 81, stated the country could go south if the businessman gets into office for the second time.
"And, folks, it’s important, not just for the African American community but for every community in this country. It’s about who we are. It’s about what — think about it — how the world looks at us," he shared to the crowd. "I’ve been doing foreign policy for a long, long time. I was a chairman of those committees and the like, and that’s why Barack [Obama] asked me be on his ticket. And I know every one of those heads of state, and I’ve known them for a while. And every meeting I go to internationally, I — as they’re walking out — this is the God’s truth; I can say this in front of the press — virtually every one of them pull me aside and say, 'You’ve got to win! We can’t let that happen again. You can’t let that happen again. You can’t let that happen again!'"
He added: "Folks, this is about a — the campaign is a lot bigger than me, you, and all of us. It’s about who we are as a country. And, by the way, the thing about us is we believe in those basic principles. We don’t always practice them as a nation, but we do believe in honesty and decency. We do believe that people should be treated with respect. We don’t live up to it. We don’t live up to it all the time, but we don’t walk away from it."
- Joe Biden Admits He Wouldn't Be Running for President If Donald Trump Wasn't in 2024 Race: 'Cannot Let Him Win'
- Donald Trump Unveils New Nickname for 'Crooked' President Joe Biden: 'We Are Led by a Hopeless Person'
- Joe Biden Abruptly Shuts Down Questions From Reporters After Being Asked If Anyone Else Could Beat Donald Trump in 2024
As OK! previously reported, Biden and Trump, 77, have been trading insults for the past few weeks as they both ramp up their campaigns.
In early January, Trump took aim at Biden's mental capabilities.
While speaking to Sean Hannity on Thursday, January 18, Trump said his rival is "grossly incompetent" before clarifying: “Actually, in his own way, it’s not him, it’s the people that surround him. He’s got some very bad people surrounding him at that desk. You have people running the Department of Justice surrounding him. They’re young and they’re smart and they are communists and they’re Marxists, they’re fascists, and they’re running this country. They’re running it right into the ground.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Biden is a threat to democracy. He’s an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous, for a couple of reasons," he continued.