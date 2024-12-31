Elon Musk Rents Mar-a-Lago Cottage Near Donald Trump's Home for $2K Per Night: Report
Elon Musk has been shelling out big bucks for a cottage at Mar-a-Lago since around the time of the 2024 presidential election, according to a new report.
The cottage — supposedly called "Banyan" — is said to cost $2,000 per night and is reportedly situated near President-elect Donald Trump's own home on the lavish Florida resort.
The living situation would give the billionaire, 53, convenient access to the politician, 78, as Trump prepares to return to the White House in January for his second term as POTUS.
As OK! previously reported, Musk is believed to have spent roughly a quarter of a billion dollars campaigning for Trump this past year. After winning the 2024 election against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump nominated Musk and former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to co-lead a new government office known as the Department of Government Efficiency.
Musk has also reportedly been having numerous meetings with politicians and foreign leaders since the election.
Back in November, Trump praised Musk for his intelligence and work in the tech field during a black-tie event at Mar-a-Lago.
"You know, I'm a person that believes in high IQs, and his is about as high as they get," Trump said. "What a job he does, and he happens to be a really good guy. He likes this place. I just can't get him out of here. And you know what? I like having him here too."
Earlier this month, he also wrote a puzzling post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that appeared to be meant for the tech mogul and his son.
"Where are you? When are you coming to the 'Center of the Universe,' Mar-a-Lago?" the president-elect penned. "Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year's Eve is going to be AMAZING!!! DJT."
Despite Trump's gushing remarks, rumors have been swirling that Musk may be frustrating the soon-to-be president with his constant presence at the resort.
Staunch MAGA supporter Laura Loomer accused Musk of being a "stage 5 clinger who overstayed his welcome at Mar-a-Lago in an effort to become Trump's side piece and be the point man for all of his accomplices in big tech."
"The elephant in the room is that Elon Musk, who is not MAGA and never has been, is a total f------ drag on the Trump transition," she said at the time.
The New York Times reported Musk's pricey stay at Mar-a-Lago.