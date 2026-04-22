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Lara Trump Says 'Proud' Father-in-Law Donald Sent Her a Video of 'Some Bombing': 'It Was Good'

pic of Lara Trump.
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump boasted that her 'proud' father-in-law Donald Trump recently texted her a 'bombing' video that she described as 'good.'

April 22 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

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Lara Trump admitted that the most recent text she received from President Donald Trump was a video of "some bombing” and that it was “good.”

The wife of Eric Trump gushed on “The Katie Miller Podcast” that her father-in-law sent her a video by text showing "some, like, bombing," likely one of the social media "hype videos" released by the White House related to the ongoing Iran war.

She noted that the video was signed "Love, DJT" and remarked, "He's proud of it. It was good.”

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image of Lara Trump didn't expand on the video her father-in-law sent her.
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump didn't expand on the video her father-in-law sent her.

While it was not explicitly confirmed which strike the video depicted, reporters noted it likely referred to military actions in the Iran war, which began in February, or recent strikes against drug-trafficking vessels.

Lara and host Katie Miller (wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller) laughed during the discussion, with Lara describing the 79-year-old president as being like anyone else sending around their "best hits" or viral posts.

Lara has been chatting about her family. She previously gushed about her “cool” brother-in-law Barron, revealing mundane family traits from the likes of Ivanka, whom she described as the family’s best gift-giver and the most likely to offer unsolicited advice.

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image of Lara Trump gushed about the president.
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump gushed about the president.

But Lara was most effusive about her father-in-law, whom she said was the “most likely to call just to check in.”

“He loves a good late-night random call, early morning chit-chat,” Lara said about the president who spends much of his night ranting on Truth Social.

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image of Lara Trump is married to Eric Trump.
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump is married to Eric Trump.

Lara, a former Inside Edition producer and aspiring pop singer, faced criticism in early April after describing the U.S. bombing of a major bridge in Iran as "really impressive" during a segment on her Fox News show, My View.

While Lara may be a right-wing bold facer, she’s not as popular outside the MAGAsphere, ridiculed on social media for threatening to prosecute oxymoronic "illegal citizens” and for questioning climate change as it affected the California wildfires.

image of Lara Trump said Ivanka is always giving the family advice.
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump said Ivanka is always giving the family advice.

Despite her effusive praise for her father-in-law, who has indeed returned the praise, thanking her for being such a vocal supporter, Michael Cohen, former Trump attorney, has publicly claimed that the former president himself once viewed Lara as "an idiot" and initially disapproved of his son Eric marrying her.

On her podcast, when a viewer asked if she was "as stupid as she appears to be," she retorted that what is actually "stupid" is "voting for a party that hates you.”

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