OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Larsa Pippen
OK LogoNEWS

Larsa Pippen Admits She's 'Traumatized' and 'Embarrassed' by Michael Jordan's Response to Her Dating His Son

larsa michael pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 11 2023, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Larsa Pippen was left is disarray after Michael Jordan expressed his disapproval of her relationship with his son Marcus Jordan.

During the couple's latest episode of their "Separation Anxiety" podcast, Larsa, 49, and the NBA legend's son, 32, addressed Michael's remarks after he was asked whether he approved of his kid's relationship with former teammate Scottie Pippen's ex-wife.

Article continues below advertisement
larsa marcus jordan
Source: mega

"No!" Michael told paparazzi on Sunday, July 2, while leaving a lavish dinner at Matignon in Paris.

“You thought it was funny,” Larsa told her boyfriend, adding: “I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it."

Article continues below advertisement

“… I kinda felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of embarrassed," the reality star admitted, explaining that she felt uneasy about the situation because she believed the public thought she was lying when she previously said both their families were on board with their relationship.

“It literally went everywhere,” Larsa — who went Instagram Official with the famous offspring in January — pointed out. “I think people started to think that online they were saying that I was lying — that I lied and said that our parents are fine because I was doing interviews and saying both of our families are fine."

michaeljordan
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

She continued: “When I would say that, I felt like I didn’t embellish that… and I would say both of our parents want us to be happy… I do understand that it’s not awkward for us to be together because it’s us."

Larsa acknowledged, "it probably is awkward for my ex [Scottie Pippen] and your dad because they have their own relationship or whatever it was." However, "I wasn’t a part of that, you weren’t a part of that."

MORE ON:
Larsa Pippen
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement
larsa ig
Source: @larsapippen/instagram

"So I feel like for them it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can’t be mad. I understand… Oh my god, I was traumatized. I was like what are we going to do, people think I lied," the mother-of-three rambled on.

The Real Housewives of Miami star declared their families were "happy" for them during her February appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

New York Post reported the couple's podcast episode.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.