Dissed! Michael Jordan Says He Does Not Approve of Son Marcus' Romance With Larsa Pippen: Watch
Michael Jordan is not thrilled with his son Marcus' romance with Larsa Pippen.
While leaving a lavish dinner at Matignon in Paris on Sunday, July 2, the NBA legend was asked by a photographer about what he thought of the 32-year-old's relationship with former teammate Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, 48, — and he did not hold back.
As Michael made his way to his SUV, a paparazzo asked the 60-year-old whether or not he approved of his child's new girlfriend. "No!" Michael said while shaking his head.
The bold stance from the Hall of Fame member comes months after Larsa claimed both Michael and his former wife, Juanita Vanoy, were supportive of her May-December love with Marcus.
"I've recently been hanging out with them, but I don't want to talk about them. I feel like it's not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they're all happy; our whole family's fine," The Real Housewives of Miami star told Tamron Hall during a February appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.
Despite Larsa's longtime marriage to Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate, the social media star clarified that she and Marcus' families were not close while they were coworkers.
"We're in a really good place. I feel like a lot of people think we've known each other our whole lives, which we have not..," she explained. "We're both from Chicago, so I feel like we have a lot in common."
To complicate matters, the businessman and Scottie have made it clear they are not the best of friends despite their years of winning championships together. "Why would you date Michael Jordan's son, knowing that it's been pretty clear that Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan didn't have this relationship people thought, and certainly don't have it now?" the journalist asked Larsa.
"You know, I can't basically explain how someone else feels. That's how Scottie feels. He has a right to the way he feels. I live my truth. I'm happy. [Marcus] is my best friend," the Bravo star said.
"I didn't plan it like that. We were just together a lot with our friends. You gotta remember — being with an athlete, you get scrutinized a lot. People don't think you should have a life once you get divorced. I feel like I should have love and be able to date who I want and live happy and go wherever I wanna go and not be judged every time I'm seen with someone. It's hard," Larsa said in defense of herself.
TMZ spoke to Michael about Marcus' relationship with Larsa.