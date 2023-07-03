Dissed! Michael Jordan Says He Does Not Approve of Son Marcus' Romance With Larsa Pippen: Watch

"I've recently been hanging out with them, but I don't want to talk about them. I feel like it's not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they're all happy; our whole family's fine," The Real Housewives of Miami star told Tamron Hall during a February appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.

Despite Larsa's longtime marriage to Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate, the social media star clarified that she and Marcus' families were not close while they were coworkers.

"We're in a really good place. I feel like a lot of people think we've known each other our whole lives, which we have not..," she explained. "We're both from Chicago, so I feel like we have a lot in common."