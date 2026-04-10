Politics Laura Loomer Rats Out 'Mentally Ill' Tucker Carlson to Donald Trump: 'You Are Smearing Him!' Source: @lauraloomer/X;MEGA;@Tucker Carlson Show/X Far-right Donald Trump devotee Laura Loomer unleashed an explicit rant against Tucker Carlson for his criticism of the president. Lesley Abravanel April 10 2026, Updated 3:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump diehard, far-right activist, Laura Loomer publicly admitted that she has monitored and compiled negative comments about the president to show him, and has done just that with former Fox News star Tucker Carlson’s critiques of the president. Loomer has positioned herself as a "loyalty enforcer" for the Trump administration, particularly during the ongoing conflict with Iran. In June 2025, Loomer threatened to screenshot and share comments from anyone "s---- talking Trump" and pass them directly to the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

Laura Loomer: "Tucker Carlson calls President Trump 10 times a week and the president ignores his phone calls… The president doesn't want to listen to you, Tucker. He thinks you're crazy. You have one ally in the White House…We all know who it is." pic.twitter.com/fvmb3jMpEL — Cesspool (@CesspoolOnline) April 10, 2026 Source: @CesspoolOnline/X

“I’m just going to admit it. I sent the president Tucker Carlson’s clips so he can see the s--- that he says about him… and I want that m-------- @TuckerCarlson to know that I’m the one who knifed him from the front,” she said on her “Loomer Unleashed” podcast. Loomer's actions are part of a broader, public feud with Carlson, whom she has dubbed "Tucker Qatarlson.” The tension escalated significantly when Carlson criticized Trump's military decisions regarding Iran and mocked an obscene social media post Trump made on Easter 2026. Loomer responded by calling Carlson a "woke leftist" and a "national security threat," even reporting him to the Department of Justice.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Tucker Carlson Show/X Laura Loomer lashed out at the ex-Fox News star.

“It's either he's mentally ill or he's either relapsed as an alcoholic, or he's taking money from a Muslim country, or taking money from somebody. Okay. But the president has had enough of Tucker's s---,” Loomer lashed out. “I'm the one who sent the president all your s---, Tucker, because he deserves to see the fact that you are lying about him, and you are smearing him, and you are saying the most vile things about our country and our president, and you are creating so much chaos. You're gonna cause the Democrats to take the House and the Senate, and you are endangering our national security by whitewashing this barbaric death cult ideology known as Islam,” she said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lauraloomer/X Donald Trump wrote a long note about Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly and more.

Loomer, a fiercely pro-Israel MAGA devotee who has been banned from many social media platforms for hate speech and anti-Muslim rhetoric, continued her bashing of Carlson, saying, “So I just hope that he knows that, yes, Tucker, there are people out there who actually have the courage to take your drivel and take your b------- to the president and to stand up against you. I don't know who Tucker Carlson thinks he is. He thinks he's so popular.” She referenced the president’s unhinged, nearly 500-word rant against Carlson and his fellow MAGA influencers who have turned against him. “Even President Trump today called him out and said he's like a third-rate podcaster. I don't know why Tucker Carlson thinks he's so f------- special. He's not. He's not special. He is endangering the lives of Christians, of Catholics, of Jews, and all non-Muslims in the way that he continues to whitewash this death cult ideology and the way that he continues to incite violence against evangelicals and Jewish Americans and even the president himself, suggesting that the president is the antichrist,” Loomer concluded.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Tucker Carlson a 'fool.'