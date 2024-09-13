Donald Trump Accused of Having an Affair With MAGA Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer as Wife Melania Remains MIA

Several images have been circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Trump, 78, getting handsy with the 31-year-old MAGA supporter. This has led several critics online to speculate about their relationship with one another, pointing out how the ex-president's wife, Melania Trump, hasn't been on the campaign trail since the Republican National Convention.

One X user asked, "Is Trump having an affair with Laura Loomer? She accompanies on plane [sic] from Florida to Tuesday's debate in Phllly. Next AM she is with him in NYC at a 9/11 Memorial. When will the corporate media start asking about their relationship? Trump has cheated on every wife."

Another user shared a clip of the ex-prez holding Loomer above the waist, commenting, "How do you think Evangelicals and MAGA Christians will justify Laura Loomer's new role in Trump's campaign?"

A third person pointed out, "She's more happy to be around him than Melania... Weird. Reminds me of Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton."