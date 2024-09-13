Donald Trump Accused of Having an Affair With MAGA Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer as Wife Melania Remains MIA
Former President Donald Trump has been accused of having an affair with controversial conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer after the two were spotted cozying up to one another during several recent campaign stops.
Several images have been circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Trump, 78, getting handsy with the 31-year-old MAGA supporter. This has led several critics online to speculate about their relationship with one another, pointing out how the ex-president's wife, Melania Trump, hasn't been on the campaign trail since the Republican National Convention.
One X user asked, "Is Trump having an affair with Laura Loomer? She accompanies on plane [sic] from Florida to Tuesday's debate in Phllly. Next AM she is with him in NYC at a 9/11 Memorial. When will the corporate media start asking about their relationship? Trump has cheated on every wife."
Another user shared a clip of the ex-prez holding Loomer above the waist, commenting, "How do you think Evangelicals and MAGA Christians will justify Laura Loomer's new role in Trump's campaign?"
A third person pointed out, "She's more happy to be around him than Melania... Weird. Reminds me of Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton."
As OK! previously reported, Trump defended his relationship with Loomer during a recent campaign stop at his golf course in Los Angeles, California.
A reporter asked the former president, "What value do you feel that Laura Loomer brings to you and has nobody told you about conspiracy theories that she has promoted?"
"I don't know that much about it, no," Trump said regarding Loomer's constant conspiracy peddling. "I know she's a big fan of the campaign, but I really don't know. She brings a spirit to us that a lot of people have. We have very spirited people. And in all fairness to her, she hates seeing what's happened to the country, I guess. So do I. It's very sad."
During the line of questioning, Trump added that he wasn't sure why a reporter asked him about his Republican colleagues' concerns about their "close relationship."
Kamala Harris' campaign took the opportunity to ridicule the Republican nominee by calling his California press conference a "trainwreck."
"Donald Trump took his trainwreck on the debate stage straight to California. In a rambling, defensive, often incoherent event to promote his golf course, he yet again showed the country how he is melting down," spokesperson James Singer said in a statement. "He defended hanging out with a 9/11 conspiracy theorist."
The president's wife has been noticeably absent from the campaign trail and didn't join the Republican nominee when he flew out to the ABC debate on Tuesday, prompting viewers to weigh in on Melania's whereabouts.
One person tweeted, "Melania's going to be 'having dinner' with the pool boy," while another said, "She's with her lawyers trying to plan for a future where Trump isn't in the [White House]."