Laura Loomer Accuses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of 'Trying to Exploit MAGA' With Donation Requests Days Before 2024 Election

On Sunday, November 4, Loomer took to her X account and wrote: "Hey @RobertKennedyJr, if you’re an official Trump surrogate, why are you raising money on a separate platform that isn’t affiliated with Trump? And why are you lying and saying this money will benefit Trump when it clearly says it will be used to pay off your campaign debt from the Democrat primary in which you attacked Trump?"

"This is called deceptive fundraising. You’re trying to exploit MAGA," she continued. "This money doesn’t go to Trump. That’s not a Trump fundraising link. What’s going on here?"