Laura Loomer Accuses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of 'Trying to Exploit MAGA' With Donation Requests Days Before 2024 Election
Far-right activist Laura Loomer slammed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he shared a fundraising video requesting donations to help "get President [Donald] Trump back in the White House and me to D.C." over the weekend.
On Sunday, November 4, Loomer took to her X account and wrote: "Hey @RobertKennedyJr, if you’re an official Trump surrogate, why are you raising money on a separate platform that isn’t affiliated with Trump? And why are you lying and saying this money will benefit Trump when it clearly says it will be used to pay off your campaign debt from the Democrat primary in which you attacked Trump?"
"This is called deceptive fundraising. You’re trying to exploit MAGA," she continued. "This money doesn’t go to Trump. That’s not a Trump fundraising link. What’s going on here?"
Loomer also posted a screenshot of a statement from Kennedy Jr. which read: "Contributions to Team Kennedy are not tax deductible. Federal law allows individuals to contribute up to $3,300 to the general election."
"Any amount over $3,300 to the general election will go to the primary election fund," the statement noted. "Team Kennedy will continue to take contributions for the primary election until all net debt: outstanding for the primary election cycle are paid."
- Donald Trump Rages at Joe Biden and the 'Radical Left' Democrats as He Predicts They'll 'Indict' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and His New Running Mate
- Donald Trump Jr. Calls Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a 'Democrat Plant' Meant to Derail His Father's Campaign
- Donald Trump Faces Backlash for 'Begging for Money' After Claiming to Have Hundreds of Millions in Cash: 'So Humiliating'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Loomer responded to the remarks by claiming that "none of this money that Robert Kennedy Jr. is raising is going toward Donald Trump's campaign like RFK Jr has claimed below."
"The fine print on the donation landing page says the money raised will go toward paying off RFK JR's campaign debts from the Democrat Primary," she added.
As OK! previously reported, Kennedy Jr. suspended his presidential election campaign and joined forces with Trump. He made the decision because he claimed he "no longer believed" he had a "realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control."
"I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House," he said at the time. "Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place, primarily. These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump."