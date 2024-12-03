6 Things Laura Prepon Has Said About Scientology

Now a mom-of-two, Prepon suggested that the new phase in her life contributed to her decision to leave Scientology,

"As a brand new mother, I was reflecting so much on my own upbringing and the way I was mothered," she told People. "I was forced to look at a lot of things in my life that I wasn't looking at before."

Prepon continued, "If motherhood has taught me anything so far, it's that something can work out for a period of time and then you move on and evolve from that. As a new mom, I was riddled with anxiety that I had never experienced before. My friends who were mothers with older kids said, ‘Laura, this is a phase, you'll move on and then it will be something different.' And that has transcended into other parts of my life."