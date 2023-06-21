Smackdown: Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Lauren Boebert a 'Little B****' After Tense Altercation on House Floor: Source
Tensions came to a head between Georgia rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Colorado rep Lauren Boebert on the U.S. House of Representatives floor on Wednesday, June 21.
Several sources claimed Greene accused Boebert of copying her in her ongoing crusade to impeach current President Joe Biden and said that she even called her a "b****" to her face.
Video of their verbal altercation was caught on C-SPAN cameras, but the details of their conversation was relayed to an outlet by sources who were witnesses to the tense moment between the two women.
"I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little b**** to me," Greene allegedly said to Boebert. "And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them."
"OK, Marjorie, we’re through," Boebert reportedly retorted, to which Greene coldly replied, "We were never together."
A separate GOP lawmaker also confirmed the argument occurred, revealing they "heard Marjorie call Boebert a b**** right to her face."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- 'A Shameless Liar': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Calling Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Beautiful' — Watch
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Leaked Text Messages Expose Bitter In-Fighting
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Articles of Impeachment Against President Joe Biden for Allegedly 'Endangering the Security of the United States'
When asked specifically about the conversation, Boebert didn't provide further details on their heated feud, but she also didn't deny that Greene called her the name.
"Marjorie is not my enemy," she said in a statement. "I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country. My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America."
Greene, on the other hand, simply told the outlet that "imitation is the greatest form of flattery," referring to Boebert.
This comes one month after OK! reported that Greene introduced articles of impeachment again Biden for allegedly "endangering the security of the United States and thwarting the will of Congress."
"Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border, allowed approximately 6 million illegals from over 160 countries to invade our country, deprived border patrol of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country, and his administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control as required by law," Greene said in a statement shared on Thursday, May 18.
The sources, Boebert and Greene spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident.