'A Shameless Liar': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Calling Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Beautiful' — Watch

However, people couldn't help but call out the businessman since he previously ignored Greene, 49, in the past.

"Wow, now we KNOW what a shameless liar he really is. If nothing else proved it, this sure does," one person wrote, while another added, "All he can do is comment on how a woman looks … and he does not think she’s beautiful."

A third person added, "I think that that just might be the biggest lie he's ever told."