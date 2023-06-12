'A Shameless Liar': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Calling Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Beautiful' — Watch
A few days after Donald Trump was indicted over allegedly mishandling classified documents, the former president seemed in a good mood as he complimented Marjorie Taylor Greene during his speech in Georgia.
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is here. Hello Marjorie, she's a warrior. There she is! Oh, look at her. How beautiful!" the 76-year-old gushed in the video.
However, people couldn't help but call out the businessman since he previously ignored Greene, 49, in the past.
"Wow, now we KNOW what a shameless liar he really is. If nothing else proved it, this sure does," one person wrote, while another added, "All he can do is comment on how a woman looks … and he does not think she’s beautiful."
A third person added, "I think that that just might be the biggest lie he's ever told."
Upon arriving via his plane in Georgia, Greene stood outside and clapped and cheered for Trump as he made his way onto the tarmac.
However, Trump dissed her and went to greet his fans, rather than saying hello to his pal.
Trump was indicted on Friday, June 9, on 37 federal counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.
During his weekend down south, he made it clear that he's innocent.
"They're not coming after me, they're coming after you — and I'm just standing in their way," the former reality star said. "Every time I fly over a blue state, I get a subpoena."
"We want him before a grand jury," he added, mocking Democrats who hope he goes to prison. "This vicious persecution is a travesty of justice. You're watching Joe Biden [try] to jail his leading political opponent – an opponent that is beating him by a lot in the polls – just like they do in Stalinist Russia, or communist China. No different."
Trump later spoke with Roger Stone after Former Attorney General Bill Barr weighed in on the reality star's legal situation.
“This thing is a disgrace,” Trump declared. “And virtually everybody other than a lowlife like Bill Barr, who, as you know, I terminated because he was gutless. He wouldn’t do what you’re supposed to do. But everybody says this is a disgraceful indictment.”