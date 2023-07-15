Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Sister Anna's Chemo 'Didn't Drag Her Down' Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird said sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell is doing "a little bit better," amid her stage 4 cancer battle.

"She's been able to still go to the grocery store and still do everyday things, which is actually pretty much a blessing cause I know most people at stage 4 and stuff physically [can't]," the reality TV personality told a news outlet on Friday, July 14.