Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Says Sister Anna's Chemo 'Didn't Drag Her Down' Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird said sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell is doing "a little bit better," amid her stage 4 cancer battle.
"She's been able to still go to the grocery store and still do everyday things, which is actually pretty much a blessing cause I know most people at stage 4 and stuff physically [can't]," the reality TV personality told a news outlet on Friday, July 14.
"The chemo didn't drag her down as much… when people think 'chemo' and things like that, they think older people and instantly, I feel like it makes them sicker," she explained.
28-year-old Cardwell was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in January after she complained of stomach pain to her doctor. Since then, she has been receiving treatment and just finished her fourth round of chemotherapy.
"For her, I feel like it's helped her. She said her pain is getting better," Efird noted.
On Wednesday, July 12, Cardwell's mother, "Mama June" Shannon, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her daughters condition, which she revealed was terminal.
"We don't know what to expect because the cancer is very aggressive, and it grew from nothing to something huge on the left side of her body really fast," the mother-of-four shared. "For me, it's an emotional roller coaster sometimes. Mentally it's always on my mind."
"She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission. We've all accepted that, so I just tell people 'one day at a time' cause you never know," the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum added.
- Mama June's Heartbreaking Cancer Reveal: Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Conditional Is 'Terminal', Says 'We've Accepted That'
- Mama June 'Ruins' Family Day at the Park While Reconnecting With Daughters After Years of Estrangement
- Honey Boo Boo Cries While Hugging Mama June for the First Time in at Least 5 Years Following Estrangement
"Honestly, who's not to say a year from now they'll have a cure. The medical field is growing every single day," the Toddlers & Tiaras star said with optimism.
She also gave an update on how Cardwell's duaghter Kaitlyn, 10 has been taking her mother's illness.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Kaitlyn was always close with Anna, but now she doesn't go anywhere without Anna. I get that because she's thinking if Anna goes somewhere, then maybe Anna might not be at the house when she gets back," Shannon divulged.
The options for Cardwell's next course of treatment include immunotherapy or clinical trials.
People reported on Efird's comments.