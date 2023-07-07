Mama June 'Ruins' Family Day at the Park While Reconnecting With Daughters After Years of Estrangement
Poor timing. "Mama June" Shannon turned a nice visit with her family into a tension-filled outing after she asked her granddaughter a special question behind her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird's back.
In an upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the 43-year-old matriarch was working on fixing her estranged relationship with her children during a family trip to the park.
Mama June and her daughters Lauryn, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson were at the playground spending time with Lauryn's children, as seen in a preview of the episode obtained by a news publication.
At one point, Lauryn informs her mother that she is allowing Mama June to spend time with her grandchildren because the Mama June: From Not to Hot star has been "holding up your end of the deal too" by putting in the work to fix her years-long estrangement from her family.
"You really have been showing some kind of effort," Lauryn praised, as Mama June plays with her granddaughter Ella, 5.
The short video transitioned into a confessional clip of Mama June — where she appears ecstatic about going to the park.
"Hopefully this is the first of many meetings with the kids, and I'm really excited that we're gonna have a fun day. I'm just gonna enjoy myself and take it all in," the mom-of-four expressed during the private interview.
Soon after, things took a turn for the worse when Mama June decided to ask her granddaughter a favor.
"Do you still like to wear pretty dresses?" the Georgia native asked the adorable little girl, who happily confirmed she does.
"I need you to help me," Mama June continued during the conversation alone with her granddaughter. At this point, Lauryn, Alana and Jessica aren't nearby, as they were pushing one of the other kids on the swings.
"I need you, because I'm having a wedding, I have a very important job I need you to help me with. I need to see about if you can be the flower girl for me," Mama June asked Ella while the 5-year-old swung on the monkey bars.
Of course, Ella was thrilled to accept the honor of being the flower girl in Mama June's wedding to Justin Stroud — whom she married in a courthouse ceremony in March 2022, but later had a full ceremony during romantic beach gathering in Panama City, Fla., on Saturday, February 18.
However, her daughters were not as happy to hear the news when Ella excitedly ran back over to her mom to inform her she was going to be a flower girl.
Lauryn's face turned sour, as she prepared to confront her mom, who she couldn't believe had the audacity to ask her granddaughter such a question considering their estranged family dynamic.
"Way to ruin a good day at the park," Alana — who was also angry by the ordeal — told her mom before packing up their things in preparation to leave the now-negative day.
New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air Fridays on WE tv at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
