Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Reveals Why She May Never Reconcile With Mama June in Sneak Peek
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird (née Shannon), 23, opens up on the possibilities of mending her broken relationship with her mother, "Mama June" Shannon in a sneak peek for the Friday, June 16, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis.
While speaking with her aunt Joanne "Doe Doe" Shannon, 58, Pumpkin reveals that June will need to make a major change before she can consider seriously reconciling with the 43-year-old.
"Honestly, if she’s got that attitude of ‘I’m your mom. You know, y’all got to get over the past.’ No, I’m not reconciling sh*t," Pumpkin — who currently has custody of her youngest sister, 17-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson — tells her aunt.
She also reveals in the clip that she's growing increasingly concerned about Alana, because she sees "so much of Mama in her."
"It’s so aggravating. It’s like she’s always depending on Dralin," Pumpkin continues, referring to her sister's older boyfriend, who is currently around 21-years-old.
"Another reason I don’t want Alana to end up like Mama is because Doe Doe has already said she’s had to raise Mama," she explains at another point in the sneak peek. "And they were no longer like sisters. Doe Doe was the mother, and Mama was the daughter basically."
Pumpkin notes that it feels like it's the "same thing" with her and Alana, confessing she just misses being her older sibling "rather than having to be her mom and her sister."
- Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Graduates High School, Mama June and Sister Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Gush Over Her Accomplishment
- Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Worries Mama June Is 'Probably Doing Drugs Again' in Shocking Sneak Peek of New Show
- Mama June Sheds Tears In Therapy Session With Daughters After They Haven't Spoken Since Honey Boo Boo's Custody Battle Began
As OK! previously reported, in an earlier episode of the hit reality series, Pumpkin worried her mother may even be back to using hard drugs again after a string of odd behavior. However, her husband, Josh, threw in the towel on dealing with June's antics.
"I’ve had my time with it. I’ve done told you how I felt," Josh told her at the time. "I don’t want to talk about it. I don’t want to be a part of it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Watch Mama June: Family Crisis on Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.
HollywoodLife reported the sneak peek.