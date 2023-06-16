Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Reveals Why She May Never Reconcile With Mama June in Sneak Peek

"It’s so aggravating. It’s like she’s always depending on Dralin," Pumpkin continues, referring to her sister's older boyfriend, who is currently around 21-years-old.

"Another reason I don’t want Alana to end up like Mama is because Doe Doe has already said she’s had to raise Mama," she explains at another point in the sneak peek. "And they were no longer like sisters. Doe Doe was the mother, and Mama was the daughter basically."

Pumpkin notes that it feels like it's the "same thing" with her and Alana, confessing she just misses being her older sibling "rather than having to be her mom and her sister."