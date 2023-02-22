Leah Remini Demands To Know Any New Information About Friend Shelly Miscavige's Disappearance
Leah Remini is continuing to ask people where her friend Shelly Miscavige is.
"WHERE IS SHELLY???" the actress wrote on Twitter on Monday, February 20.
Of course, the star's followers quickly praised her for not giving up on her pal.
The brunette beauty, who left Scientology in 2013, previously filed a missing report on Shelly, but the LAPD said it was "unfounded."
Shelly, who is married to controversial church leader David Miscavige, hasn't been seen in public since 2007.
Meanwhile, David has gotten himself into some trouble, as he was served 27 times in two states with a federal lawsuit that accused him of human trafficking, Fox News reported.
According to the court documents, lawyers were denied entry or told he wasn't at that location. After trying to hand him the documents for 10 months, U.S. Judge Julie Sneed ruled that he "is actively concealing his whereabouts or evading service."
David is "deemed to have been properly served as of the date of this order (Feb. 14, 2023), and therefore has 21 days to answer or otherwise respond" to the lawsuit.
Karin Pouw, a spokesperson for the Church of Scientology, fired back, stating, "Miscavige never evaded service."
"The case is nothing but blatant harassment and was brought and is being litigated for the purpose of harassment and hoping that harassment will extort a pay day," Pouw continued. "The allegations in the complaint are absurd, ridiculous, scurrilous and blatantly false."
As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie Presley, who died at 54 years old on January 12, supposedly knew where Shelly wasa hiding out.
“She was a force to be reckoned with. I don’t know what exactly went down. I do feel that she really cared about him [Dave]. But I think she stepped on his feet," the late star told Tony Ortega for his website, The Underground Bunker. “She is at that place at Arrowhead. She’s under 24/7 guard.”