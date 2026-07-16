Lenny Kravitz Flaunts Rock-Hard 10-Pack at 62: 'No Peptides, No Human Growth Hormone, No Testosterone'

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Lenny Kravitz is letting fans in on how he maintains his ten-pack at 62. The rockstar recently appeared for an interview with Men’s Health, where he showed off his ripped physique. He also revealed the workout regimen that keeps him healthy and fit without the need for steroids.

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Source: MEGA Lenny Kravitz said his ripped body is all 'natural.'

“All this is natural: no peptides, no human growth hormone, no testosterone,” he said of his stunning figure in the interview. “There’s nothing wrong if people want to do those things. But there’s an alternative. You can do it naturally with exercise and food. Is it harder? Yes. Does it take more work? Yes. But that’s how I choose to do it, and it’s 100% attainable,” he added.

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Lenny Kravitz Said He Will Be in Even Better Shape a Decade From Now

Source: MEGA Lenny Kravitz had a wake-up call about his body before he hit 50.

Per New York Post, the singer experienced a fitness wake-up call before turning 50. He reportedly felt bloated and uncomfortable in his own body, prompting him to make major lifestyle changes. To achieve his goals, he moved in with his personal trainer and longtime friend of almost 30 years, Dodd Romero, in Miami, Florida, for half a year. Romero, who also trains Jennifer Lopez, reportedly put Kravitz through a strict regimen of gym and bike rides, helping him feel better about his body and giving him a renewed perspective on fitness.

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Source: MEGA Lenny Kravitz said he will be in even 'better shape' after 10 years.

Even now, on international tours, the 62-year-old said he still calls the trainer from gyms across the globe for guidance. These days, he reportedly maintains a routine of working out for 45- to 60-minute sessions about five or six times a week. “You realize as you keep spending time on the planet that aging is not how you thought it would be,” he said. “Now I’m in better shape than I was 10 years ago, 20 years ago. Ten years from now, I will be in better shape than I am now,” he added.

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Lenny Kravitz Said His Goal Is to Maintain a 'Narrow Silhouette'

Source: MEGA Lenny Kravitz admitted that his goal is to maintain a 'narrow silhouette.'

The “It Ain't Over ‘til It's Over” singer told the outlet that his fitness goal is to achieve a sleek definition rather than bulging muscles. “I want a very narrow silhouette, more like Spider-Man meets Bruce Lee,” he said in the interview. He also praised the Enter the Dragon star, saying he is “bad — a thin, cool guy who obviously had muscle tone and who moved and flowed really gracefully.”

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Source: MEGA Lenny Kravitz said that he finds ageing to be a 'funny thing.'