Leonardo DiCaprio Ditches Coachella Weekend 2 For Lakers Game After Partying With Irina Shayk At Festival
Even Leonardo DiCaprio needs a break from partying every now and then!
Though this past weekend marked the second iteration of Coachella 2023, the actor opted to stay put in Los Angeles, attending the Saturday, April 22, Lakers game instead.
DiCaprio, 48, sat front-row at the playoffs match next to former Walt Disney Studios producer Jeffrey Katzenberg. The Oscar winner stuck to his usual aesthetic, wearing jeans, a dark coat, black baseball cap and a face mask below his nose.
As OK! reported, the ladies' man hit up the first weekend of Coachella and sparked romances rumors with model Irina Shayk after they were seen chatting at the festival. However, a source insisted the two are platonic, and DiCaprio is good pals with the mom-of-one's ex Bradley Cooper.
"Leo and Irina are not dating. They are just friends and have known each other for a long time through mutual friends," the source spilled to an outlet. "They were with a big group of people at Neon Carnival and there were not any romantic vibes between them."
Rumors about her personal life are nothing new, but in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the brunette beauty, 37, insisted she doesn't pay attention to gossip and whispers from fans.
"I'm so busy. We don't have a nanny, so between trying to run my career, cook, clean, dress my daughter, bring her to school, and do all the mom stuff, I have no time for people's opinions," she said. "Why on earth would I click and read 2,000 comments? I kind of don't rely on it. I have my friends, my family. They love me, and I know who I am."
Shayk and Cooper currently co-parent 6-year-old Lea De Seine after ending their four-year romance in 2019.
The exes fueled reconciliation buzz late last year, even embarking on a tropical family vacation, but the pair never appeared to officially get back together.
