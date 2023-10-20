Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Endless' Method Acting Annoyed Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese Says

"I think I will always feel like an outsider," DiCaprio explained during the sit-down of not fitting in. "Marty [Scorsese] was the same. He came from the streets of New York and didn’t feel like he belonged in Hollywood."

"I can remember getting rejected systematically by casting directors as a young kid," he continued. "I felt like the biggest outsider there ever was; that I’d never belong in that club. I had this idea that one day they reach out, bless you and say: 'You are now part of this elite. You are the chosen one.'"

