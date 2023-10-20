OK Magazine
Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Endless' Method Acting Annoyed Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese Says

leo robert martin pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 20 2023, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

Leonardo DiCaprio's acting skills did not thrill Robert De Niro.

In a recent interview, director Martin Scorsese — who helmed the A-lister's new film Killers of the Flower Moon — admitted that the Titanic star, 48, and the Goodfellas alum, 80, had opposite approaches when it came to tackling the script of their joint project.

leo scorses robert
Source: mega

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have very different approaches to acting.

The Oscar-winning director, 80, explained that DiCaprio was eager to improvise some of the dialogue for the movie, while De Niro wanted to stick to what was written on the page.

"Then Bob [De Niro] didn't want to talk," Scorsese said, adding that the Wolf of Wall Street actor was "endless, endless, endless" about attempting to rewrite scenes.

leonardodicario
Source: mega

Robert De Niro was annoyed by Leonardo DiCaprio's method acting.

Scorsese seemed to agree with De Niro about DiCaprio's wild approach. "Every now and then, Bob and I would look at each other and roll our eyes a little bit. And we'd tell him, 'You don't need that dialogue,'" the Mean Streets filmmaker noted.

The What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star has been notorious for his extreme commitment to the roles he takes on. During a 2016 interview, DiCaprio admitted he became so method he actually ate a raw liver while making The Revenant.

martinscorsese
Source: mega

When Leonardo DiCaprio added dialogue, Martin Scorsese admitted he and Robert De Niro would 'roll their eyes.'

MORE ON:
Leonardo DiCaprio

"The fake liver they gave me didn't look real," he said of wanting to keep the film as true to life as possible. "Arthur, the Native American actor I was working with, had been eating liver all day while I was sitting there eating a big piece of Play-Doh. I had to give it a shot. But I only did it twice, and my reaction is on-screen. That's instinct."

Although the hunky actor's intense methods may have rubbed some of his colleagues the wrong way, it's nothing new for DiCaprio, who has always seen himself as an outsider for the majority of his career.

robertdeniro martinscorses
Source: mega

Leonardo DiCaprio has been notorious for taking his roles very seriously.

"I think I will always feel like an outsider," DiCaprio explained during the sit-down of not fitting in. "Marty [Scorsese] was the same. He came from the streets of New York and didn’t feel like he belonged in Hollywood."

"I can remember getting rejected systematically by casting directors as a young kid," he continued. "I felt like the biggest outsider there ever was; that I’d never belong in that club. I had this idea that one day they reach out, bless you and say: 'You are now part of this elite. You are the chosen one.'"

Source: OK!

The Wall Street Journal conducted the interview with Scorsese.

Time Out conducted the 2016 interview with DiCaprio.

