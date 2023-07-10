Robert De Niro 'Finally Found Peace in His Life' Before Grandson Leandro's Tragic Death Sent Him Spiraling: Source
Robert De Niro was plunged from a place of peace into deep grief following the unexpected passing of his 19-year-old grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.
It was confirmed earlier this month that Leandro, who was the 79-year-old's adoptive daughter Drena's son, was found dead at a friend's home in New York. His cause of death was later determined to be connected to fentanyl-laced pills that someone had sold to him.
"Bob had finally found peace in his life and was looking forward to the future with Tiffany [his partner] and Gia [his newborn daughter] after years of bitter battles with his ex-wife Grace Hightower," a source spilled to Radar of the Taxi Driver actor.
"Bob had a real fondness for Leo," the source continued. "He’s retreated to a very dark place. Everyone’s praying he finds the strength he needs to carry on."
According to the source, the father-of-seven had been "confident the kid was going places" in his career. "He'd already had a few roles in movies, and Bob encouraged him whenever he could."
As OK! previously reported, the Goodfellas star confessed he was "deeply distressed" following the news of his grandson's death. "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," he said at the time.
Leandro's mother also penned a statement of her own mourning the loss of her "beautiful sweet angel" in a heartfelt Instagram message shared on Sunday, July 2.
"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life," she wrote. "I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."
"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞," she continued. "I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."