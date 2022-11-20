Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid's Romance Heats Up! Hollywood Stars Spotted At Same Restaurant In NYC
Heating up! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted at the same restaurant in New York City on Friday, November 18.
The two stepped out to dinner at Cipriani, but they tried to hide from the paparazzi as they left the building. The duo were also joined by the actor's pal Vivi Nevo.
The Titanic alum, 48, wore a black puffy coat, white sneakers and black jeans, while the model, 27, sported a top, leather jacket and blue scarf.
As OK! previously reported, Hadid and DiCaprio first made headlines when they were seen at a New York Fashion Week party in September.
"Gigi and Leo are the real deal," an insider revealed. "They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they're both happy. They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi."
The blonde babe, who used to date Zayn Malik; the two share daughter Khai, has been laying low out of respect for the One Direction singer.
"Gigi and Leo have been seeing each other and are very into each other, but Gigi has been trying to keep things low-key with their relationship," the insider revealed. "They are trying to keep things private and not show too much PDA while out together."
"Gigi is trying to be mindful of Zayn's feelings and doesn't want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship," the source continued. "They both only want what is best for each other. They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way."
Earlier this summer, the handsome hunk split from Camila Morrone after four years together.
But it seems like DiCaprio only has eyes for Hadid, as they're both "very into each other."