Timothée Chalamet Reveals Shocking Hollywood Advice He Received From Leonardo DiCaprio

Chalamet, who was the first solo male to grace the cover of the magazine, became an instant heartthrob ever since his breakout role in Call Me By Your Name, though he is also known for his performances in Lady Bird and fantasy blockbuster Dune. Given his career success at the ripe age of 26, it's safe to assume his upcoming role in Bones and All will be nothing short of a success, as the film earned a 8.5 minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival.

Aside from Chalamet's impressive acting skills and fashion moments — as he was dubbed by Vogue in 2019 as the most influential man of fashion — the way he chooses his words off-camera makes fans fall even more in love with him for his candid relatability.