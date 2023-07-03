Leonardo DiCaprio and Mystery Woman Vacation in the Hamptons 1 Month After He and Gigi Hadid Dined With His Parents
Leonardo DiCaprio is continuing to have his cake and eat it too.
On Saturday, July 1, the actor tried to stay incognito as he touched down in the Hamptons with a mystery woman by his side.
The Oscar winner, 48, wore a baseball cap, sunglasses and a face mask to try and conceal his identity, but his mug was easily recognizable. The star also wore a white T-shirt, dark gray shorts and sneakers, while his lady went a little dressier in a black bralette, beige pants, black leather jacket, heels and a baseball cap.
The outing comes one week after DiCaprio and model Neelam Gill, 28, had a night out in Paris with some of his Hollywood friends.
Playing the field is nothing new for the Titanic lead, who has also been in a "no strings situationship" with Gigi Hadid for several months, as OK! previously shared,
"[They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid," a source spilled to a news outlet of his dynamic with the blonde beauty, 28. "Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment."
Despite keepings things casual with the mother-of-one, Hadid was seen dining with the movie star, his dad and his stepmom on June 6 in London. After the group's meal, DiCaprio and the model were both spotted at the same party.
Things between the two allegedly started up around September 2022, but this past February, a source claimed it fizzled out.
"Things just organically tapered off between them," a source spilled at the time. "Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them."
However, the pair was seen in Italy together just month later.
An insider noted Hadid is determined to keep their on-off fling under the radar out of respect for ex Zayn Malik, 30, who she co-parents 2-year-old daughter Khai with.
"Gigi is trying to be mindful of Zayn's feelings," shared the source. "They both only want what is best for each other. They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way."
Page Six obtained the photos of DiCaprio and the mystery woman in the Hamptons.