Liam Neeson Has Been 'Quietly Dealing With a Huge Amount of Fear' Over Son's Health Crisis

Article continues below advertisement

Liam Neeson is said to be facing one of his most frightening moments as a parent after his son Daniel Neeson underwent surgery for a rare congenital heart condition, OK! can reveal. Liam, 73, the Oscar-nominated actor known for films including Taken and Schindler's List, has been closely supporting Daniel, 29, following the procedure at Weill Cornell / NewYork-Presbyterian in New York. Daniel, an entrepreneur and co-founder of De Nada Tequila, revealed he was born with Bicuspid Aortic Valve (BAV) – a condition in which the aortic valve has two leaflets instead of the usual three – and recently required surgery after doctors discovered severe left ventricle dilation and enlargement of the aorta. Daniel shared details of the experience in an Instagram post documenting his recovery, explaining he had been monitored by cardiologists throughout his life before doctors determined intervention was necessary.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Liam Neeson closely supports son Daniel Neeson.

Article continues below advertisement

He wrote: "I was born with BAV (Bicuspid Aortic Valve) a condition where the aortic valve has two leaflets instead of the normal three. About 2 per cent of the human population has it, and most people don't even know. It can stay dormant for years before it begins causing valve failure or enlargement of the aorta." Daniel said he had undergone regular medical checks for years before the condition worsened. He wrote: "For me, I had biannual cardiology check-ups for most of my life, monitoring my heart. Eventually, I started to experience severe left ventricle dilation and aortic enlargement. I knew it was heading toward medical intervention. Some people with BAV are operated on later in life, but I drew the early-bird straw."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bgdans91/Instagram Daniel Neeson was born with Bicuspid Aortic Valve (BAV).

Article continues below advertisement

The entrepreneur described the emotional and physical challenge of the operation, saying the experience forced him to relinquish control and focus on healing. He added: "I've always prided myself on pushing through battles and working to control my environment. This was different. This required surrender. Presence. Letting go. Trusting world-class surgeons and unbelievable nurses. Trusting the universe. Trusting that even if I couldn't control the outcome, I could control my mindset and my deeper consciousness."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Daniel Neeson said the emotional and physical effects of the operation were challenging.

Article continues below advertisement

"Overcoming this wasn't about being fearless. It was about leaning into the healing energy and being as present as possible. I looked at this operation as a ceremony, not a procedure," he added. According to sources close to the family, the medical crisis has been particularly difficult for Liam, as his wife, Natasha Richardson, died in 2009 at age 45 after suffering a head injury in a skiing accident in Quebec, Canada. Daniel was just 12 at the time. A source said: "Watching his son go through major heart surgery has been deeply frightening for Liam. It has brought back painful memories of losing Natasha and the helplessness he felt during that time." They added: "Liam is a very strong man, but the thought of anything happening to one of his boys terrifies him. Seeing Daniel in the hospital triggered a lot of emotion because it reminded him of how suddenly life can change." Another insider said the actor has remained a constant presence during Daniel's recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Liam Neeson's wife, Natasha Richardson, died in 2009.