Liam Neeson Admits He Was 'Uncomfortable' On 'The View' With Mega-Fan Joy Behar: 'I Wasn't Impressed'

liam neeson admits he was uncomfortable on the view pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 21 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Liam Neeson's time on The View was nothing short of a bad Memory.

The actor, 70, looked back on his talk show appearance with hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin in a new interview, during which he admitted he felt uncomfortable by the 80-year-old drooling over him in a montage of previous remarks she made about the A-lister.

liam neeson admits he was uncomfortable on the view
Source: the view/youtube

The awkward clip was played during Neeson's appearance, where he sat between mega-fan Behar and Hostin.

"I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They're talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it's an American problem," he remembered of the moments before he was set to join the ladies.

"I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion," the Memory actor told the publication. "And then our segment starts, and it's just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I've known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn't impressed."

He admitted: "I'm uncomfortable in those situations, you know?"

liam neeson admits he was uncomfortable on the view
Source: the view/youtube
Despite the embarrassing interaction, Neeson added that he managed to have a "good, intelligent conversation" with Hostin, 54.

The 70-year-old appeared on the talk show last week to promote his starring role in Marlowe.

Rather than focusing on his upcoming project, the segment honed in on Behar's love for the handsome actor, with the montage of her on-air clips taking center stage.

MORE ON:
Liam Neeson

liam neeson admits he was uncomfortable on the view
Source: the view/youtube

"I would just like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson," Behar said during a past episode. Referring to Neeson's famous film Taken, one of her cohosts joked: "Joy wants to get taken by you," prompting her to quote one of his famous lines from the movie: "I will find you and I will kill you."

The View audience found her remarks amusing, But Neeson sat there looking stone-faced.

Source: OK!

Daily Mail reported on The View episode and Neeson's interview with Rolling Stone.

OK! Logo

