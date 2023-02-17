'The View' Star Sunny Hostin BOOED By Audience After Suggesting Kim Kardashian Is Similar To Late Bombshell Raquel Welch
Sunny Hostin got attacked when she suggested that Kim Kardashian is similar to the late Raquel Welch on the Thursday, February 16, episode of The View.
At the top of the Hot Topics section, Whoopi Goldberg paid tribute to the late bombshell, who died on Wednesday, February 15, at 82 years old.
"They don't make any sex symbols like that [anymore]," Joy Behar stated, to which Hostin said, "Well, Kim Kardashian is..."
Goldberg immediately jumped in and screamed, "No!"
Behar disagreed as the audience booed Hostin for her remark.
Hostin opened her mouth and put her hand on her chest, looking shocked at the audience's reaction.
"Turning, turning! The audience is turning," Behar said as she tried to get everything back under control.
Meanwhile, Goldberg couldn't believe Hostin would say such a thing.
"That’s not even — you can’t even put them in the same — I’m not even — look, I’m moving on," she said as she looked confused.
"Now she’s ticked off!" Behar replied.
As OK! previously reported, Welch "passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," her manager Steve Sauer said at the time.
Sauer added, "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch."
The late star, who became famous for her roles in One Million Years B.C. and Fantastic Voyage, apparently wasn't interested in pursuing a relationship prior to her death.
“Raquel has a lot of Hollywood friends who think she’d be happier if she shared her golden years with a man,” spilled a a pal of the late actress. “She isn’t interested in finding a partner because she’s perfectly happy living life on her own. The last thing she needs in her life right now is a man around the house who she has to cook for and clean up after!”