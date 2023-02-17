'The View' Star Sunny Hostin BOOED By Audience After Suggesting Kim Kardashian Is Similar To Late Bombshell Raquel Welch

Sunny Hostin got attacked when she suggested that Kim Kardashian is similar to the late Raquel Welch on the Thursday, February 16, episode of The View.

At the top of the Hot Topics section, Whoopi Goldberg paid tribute to the late bombshell, who died on Wednesday, February 15, at 82 years old.

"They don't make any sex symbols like that [anymore]," Joy Behar stated, to which Hostin said, "Well, Kim Kardashian is..."