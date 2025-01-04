Liam Payne's Tragic Death: Argentina Man Arrested After Being Accused of Giving Singer Drugs
Braian Nahuel Paiz was taken into police custody days after he was charged on suspicions of selling illegal drugs to One Direction singer Liam Payne just prior to his death.
Paiz's lawyer confirmed his client was arrested outside of his Buenos Aires home on Friday, January 3. He faces between four and 15 years behind bars if found guilty.
As OK! previously reported, Payne, 31, passed away from injuries connected with a fall from his balcony at the CasaSur Palmermo Hotel in Argentina on October 16, 2024. Medical examiners confirmed he had cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack and "pink cocaine" in his system at the time of his death.
Despite the charges against him, Paiz recently claimed he "did not supply" Payne with any illicit substances.
"We met up with Liam, [it was] chill. We met, we listened to some music. He asked me what kind of music I liked, hip hop or dance. I told him dance," the former hotel employee alleged late last year. "The person who was there before [me], I suppose, left him the box of soap and everything [that smuggled the drugs up to his room]."
Paiz further insisted he wanted to "contribute everything: my phone, everything" to assist authorities with their investigation.
"I have nothing that can harm me," he added. "The other thing is to contribute what I saw personally and what I experienced firsthand."
Paiz's lawyer made similar comments about the fateful days leading up to Payne's death during a December 2024 interview.
"He’s [Payne] consumed [drugs] for some time. He says it openly. [Paiz and Payne] talked about a lot of topics. In fact… he is a life-long fan of One Direction," attorney Fernando Madeo Facente explained in an appearance on El diario de Mariana. "He took advantage of the opportunity, of the encounter in the restaurant where he worked. They exchanged messages, had lengthy and fluid conversations, they talked about a lot of topics."
Roughly one month after his fatal fall, Payne was laid to rest in Amersham, England, on Wednesday, November 20.
His former bandmates — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson — all attended somber event. Payne's girlfriend at the time of his death, Kate Cassidy, and the mother of his son, Cheryl Cole, were also spotted at the funeral.
People reported confirmation of Paiz's arrest.