or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Liam Payne
OK LogoNEWS

Liam Payne Death Update: 5 People Formally Charged in Connection to Late One Direction Singer's Tragic Passing — Including Friend Roger Nores

Photo of Liam Payne.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's close friend Roger Nores was charged with manslaughter, sources alleged.

By:

Dec. 30 2024, Published 8:29 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

An investigation into Liam Payne's devastating death has closed in on five key suspects.

Several people were formally charged in connection to the late One Direction singer's passing more than two months after he horrifically fell from the balcony of his third floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne death five people charged in connection friend roger nores
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne fell to his death from the balcony of his third floor hotel room in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16.

Article continues below advertisement

Judge Laura Graciela Bruniard of Criminal and Correctional Court No. 34 handed out manslaughter charges to CasaSur Palermo Hotel's manager, Gilda Martin and its chief receptionist, Esteban Grassi, sources told a local news outlet in a report published Sunday, December 29.

Payne's longtime friend Roger Nores was also charged with manslaughter after leaving Payne alone at the hotel only one hour before he died.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne death five people charged in connection friend roger nores
Source: @liampayne/Instagram

Liam Payne was 31 years old when he died and is a father to his 7-year-old son, Bear.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and Argentinian waiter Braian Paiz were charged with supplying narcotics for payment.

In court documents obtained by the news publication, Judge Bruniard accused Pereyra of selling Payne cocaine on October 15 and 16 — the day the pop star died — while Paiz allegedly distributed cocaine to the "Teardrops" singer twice on October 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Nores was hit with a manslaughter charge for allegedly "failing to fulfill his duties of care, assistance and help" for Payne and "abandoned him to his luck knowing that he was incapable of fending for himself and knowing that he [Payne] suffered from multiple addictions."

Martin, the hotel’s manager, was charged with manslaughter after allegedly failing to prevent Payne from being escorted back to his hotel room moments before his death.

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne death five people charged in connection friend roger nores
Source: @liampayne/Instagram

Five people were formally charged in connection to Liam Payne's passing.

Article continues below advertisement

Per the court documents, Payne’s hotel room balcony knowingly posed a "serious threat" to the former boy band member’s safety and the staffer should have kept the 31-year-old in a safe area of the property until medical help or authorities arrived.

Grassi’s manslaughter charge was backed by the chief receptionist allegedly ordering employees to "drag" Payne to his hotel room after he was unable to stand up and walk on his own — instead of guiding him to a safe place.

The staffer was also the one who made the 911 call mere moments before the dad-of-one — who shared his 7-year-old son, Bear, with ex Cheryl Cole — plummeted to his death.

Article continues below advertisement

While the judge declared no individual "had planned or wanted the death of Payne," she believed their actions posed a "risk" to his life.

Nores, Grassi and Martin could face a sentence of between one to five years in prison if found guilty of the charges.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne death five people charged in connection friend roger nores
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of his death, per toxicology reports.

Article continues below advertisement

The two individuals accused of supplying drugs to Payne could receive a more severe sentence of between four to 15 years behind bars.

Pereyra and Paiz were ordered to appear in court within 24 working hours and to remain in custody, while those charged with manslaughter were prohibited from leaving the country.

Infobae spoke to sources about the five people charged in connection to Payne's passing.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.