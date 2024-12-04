One Direction Was 'in Talks to Do One Last Reunion Show' Before Liam Payne's Fatal Fall, Source Claims
One Direction was allegedly planning to work together before Liam Payne tragically died on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
According to an insider, the boy band, who went on an indefinite hiatus in January 2016, had been "in talks to do one last reunion show" before Payne's fatal fall.
Now that Payne is no longer here, the members — Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson — seem to be interested in reuniting once again for their late friend.
“The guys would love to do a tribute to Liam. They’re all so devastated right now [that] they can’t even think about that as a legitimate project, but it has been discussed,” the source dished.
Payne's death has hit the boys hard and caused them "immense heartbreak," the source claimed, adding that it's a “a wake-up call” for the four remaining members of the pop group.
“Prior, they kept in touch sporadically but didn’t have close friendships at all,” the insider noted. “They’re all still mourning but are checking in on each other and feel closer than they have in years. It brought them back together.”
- Harry Styles and Liam Payne's Friendship: A Closer Look at Their Bond Before, During and After One Direction
- Liam Payne Was Trying to Escape From His Hotel Balcony When He Fell to His Death, New Evidence Reveals
- Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Hurt Over 'Painful' CCTV Footage of the One Direction Star Before Shocking Death: 'It's Devastating'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Malik, 31, left the band in 2015 to pursue a solo career, while Styles, 30, Horan, 31, and Tomlinson, 32, followed suit after they announced an indefinite hiatus.
The fivesome were rarely seen together after their split, but they all reunited at Payne's funeral on November 20.
As OK! previously reported, the "Strip That Down" crooner died at 31 years old after falling from his hotel balcony in the South American country.
While initial reports claimed Payne "jumped" from the balcony, new evidence reveals he might have been trying to escape before he plummeted to his death.
According to witnesses, the police report, a 911 call and surveillance footage, Payne was causing a scene in the hotel lobby while noticeably under the influence before three employees carried him up to his room just minutes before he lost hist life. He was believed to be conscious and able to hold his head upright after standing on his own moments prior, per a news publication re-examining the evidence.
When Payne tried to get off the balcony, the manager said during a 911 call: "I don't know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we're a little afraid ..."
Payne had several drugs in his system at the time of death.
Us Weekly spoke to the source.