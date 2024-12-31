Liam Payne's Psychiatrist Dropped Singer as a Patient Weeks Before His Sudden Death, Recommended 'Higher Level of Care'
Liam Payne's psychiatrist left him in the dust mere weeks before the late One Direction singer died on Wednesday, October 16.
The mental health specialist wrote Payne a letter in September to inform him of the stop in care, claiming the decision was made "after careful consideration and assessment," according to court documents submitted in Argentinian court and obtained by a news publication on Monday, December 30.
Payne's former psychiatrist said the 31-year-old needed a "higher level of care" than she was able to provide, per the court-filed letter.
Upon halting his status as her patient, the mental healthcare professional recommended Payne continue with a treatment plan, take medications "only as prescribed" and avoid "heavy drinking" while on said prescriptions.
The medical doctor also instructed Payne to do weekly therapy, meet with his primary healthcare provider and have "further testing" done.
She admitted it was "vital" for the "Teardrops" singer to speak "regularly" to a therapist in order to "process [his] depression and trauma."
The psychiatrist additionally listed rehabilitation facilities and doctors who could potentially assist in getting the help he needed.
"Thank you for your understanding, and I wish you the very best in your continued journey toward mental health and well-being," her letter concluded.
Payne's mental health quickly went on a downhill spiral after receiving the letter, with the dad-of-one falling to his death from the balcony of his third floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16.
The former boy band member was under the influence of several drugs and alcohol at the time of his tragic passing, per an initial toxicology report.
The test determined Payne had "pink cocaine" in his system when he plummeted to his death. The dangerous drug commonly contains a combination of MDMA, ketamine and methamphetamine.
An autopsy report determined the pop star was likely semi or completely unconscious at the time of his fatal fall.
In the more than two months since Payne's passing, five people have been charged in connection to the deadly chaos that erupted at CasaSur Palermo Hotel.
Among suspects is Payne's longtime friend Roger Nores — who was charged with manslaughter after leaving the musician alone at the hotel just one hour before he died.
Nores, who used to manage Payne, was accused of "failing to fulfill his duties of care, assistance and help" for the "Night Changes" singer and "abandoned him to his luck knowing that he was incapable of fending for himself and knowing that he [Payne] suffered from multiple addictions."
CasaSur Palermo Hotel's manager, Gilda Martin, and its chief receptionist, Esteban Grassi, were also hit with manslaughter charges.
Hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and Argentinian waiter Braian Paiz were charged with supplying narcotics for payment and ordered to appear in court within 24 hours of notice. They are supposed to remain in custody.
Those slapped with manslaughter charges were prohibited from leaving the country.
Page Six obtained court documents involving the letter from Payne's psychiatrist.