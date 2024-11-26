or
Liam Payne's Dad Feared for Son's Mental Health When Singer Would Be 'Locked' in 'Lonely Hotel Rooms' During One Direction Days

Photo of Liam Payne.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne fell to his death from the balcony of his third floor hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

By:

Nov. 26 2024, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Liam Payne's dad Geoff feared the worst for his son — and the nightmare he always worried about unfortunately came true.

A resurfaced TikTok video shared by the late One Direction singer eerily revealed Liam's father's fears surrounding his child's mental health struggles before the pop star tragically lost his life at CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

liam payne dad feared locked lonely hotel rooms during one direction
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's father greeted his late son's friends and family members at his funeral on Wednesday, November 20.

"My dad said it from day one — lonely hotel rooms. Getting locked in that room is not fun," Liam admitted during an appearance on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast back in 2021.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Liam spoke about reaching the lowest points of his life, confessing he wasn't sure how far of a spiral he'd have to go down mentally before things got better.

liam payne dad feared locked lonely hotel rooms during one direction
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne was 31 at the time of his passing.

"Rock bottom? I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where's rock bottom for me? I'm very good at hiding it, you wouldn't even know. I don't even know if I've hit it yet," he sadly stated roughly three years ago.

Liam's family was "utterly devastated" by their loved one's death last month, when the former boy band member fatally fell from the balcony of his third floor hotel room while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

liam payne dad feared locked lonely hotel rooms during one direction
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne struggled with mental health issues throughout the majority of his adult life.

"We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," Liam's relatives expressed in a statement one day after his passing. "We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

The "Teardrops" singer left behind his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with his ex Cheryl Cole, as well as his parents, Geoff and Karen, and sisters Nicola and Ruth.

At the time of his death, Liam was in a relationship with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who left Argentina just days before her boyfriend's death after the couple spent two weeks vacationing together in the South American country.

Kate was in attendance at Liam's funeral on Wednesday, November 20, with the late singer's family.

liam payne dad feared locked lonely hotel rooms during one direction
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne was part of the beloved boy band One Direction.

His former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson also came to pay their respects at the somber private ceremony at a church in Amersham, England.

Each boy band member arrived separately to the funeral with sunglasses covering part of their faces.

Liam's body was carried in a coffin transported to his burial site in a white horse-drawn carriage, with flowers spelling out the words "son" and "daddy" on both sides.

As OK! previously reported, the troubled pop sensation eerily tweeted about his funeral on December 31, 2010, writing: "If I died would you come to [my] funeral...?" to which a fan replied, "They did," alongside heart-wrenching pictures of Styles, Horan, Malik and Tomlinson at the service.

